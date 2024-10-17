Vote Run Lead Action Endorses Kamala Harris for President of the United States

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vote Run Lead Action is proud to announce its first-ever candidate endorsement, in support of Kamala Harris for President of the United States. Vote Run Lead Action’s mission is to elect feminist, anti-racist, pro-democracy women and gender-expansive individuals and achieve a truly reflective democracy. With women as 51% of the population, they rightfully should hold at least 51% of U.S. legislative seats — and VRLA asserts — the top executive office in the nation. This moment in political history calls for action. With this endorsement, Vote Run Lead Action recognizes the power and significance of having a qualified, values-driven woman campaigning for the presidency in this pivotal election.

“Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman nominated by a major political party, represents the progress Vote Run Lead Action is working toward,” said Erin Vilardi, CEO and founder of Vote Run Lead Action. “Like so many members of our incredible community, she is breaking barriers, enhancing representation and advancing inclusive change. Our organization endorses Kamala Harris because she and her candidacy reflect the beautiful diversity of America, tap into the unrealized power of women and gender-expansive people, and embody the future we envision for this country.”

Read this historic endorsement of Kamala Harris at VoteRunLeadAction.org.

Vote Run Lead Action’s work centers on building legislative majorities for all women and gender-expansive leaders at the state level, but this presidential endorsement aligns with the organization’s long-term interest in fostering progress at every level of government.

“Kamala Harris is not only the likely first woman president, but she is also a woman who shares Vote Run Lead Action’s values, as evidenced in her words, deeds and policies,” Vilardi said. “It’s sometimes hard to see, in real time, the progress we’re making as a movement. But in this historic moment, we undoubtedly can see the change that each of us has been working toward. As a multiracial and multicultural woman running for the highest office in our nation, Kamala Harris reflects so many of our communities. We’re proud to stand with her and recognize what her candidacy means for people of color and women of all cultures across the country.”

Vote Run Lead has 541 members of their community on ballots in November. Vote Run Lead Action will continue to shine a light on them and support them with its staff on the ground, state-specific programming, coaching programs and the 100+ tools and resources available through VRLHQ.org. As noted in the Vote Run Lead Action “2024 Women to Watch” voter guide, the Vote Run Lead Action alumni and community members have seen tremendous success already in 2024, with an overall primary win rate of 82%. In Vote Run Lead Action’s nine priority-focus states, VRLA-affiliated candidates running for re-election had a primary win rate of 99% and VRLA-affiliated challenger candidates had a primary win rate of 78%.

To learn more about Vote Run Lead Action, visit voterunleadaction.org.

About Vote Run Lead Action

Vote Run Lead Action is committed to ideals of democracy, anti-racism and intersectional feminism. Vote Run Lead Action envisions a future where women and gender-expansive individuals hold the majority of U.S. legislative seats. In pursuit of achieving reflective and equitable gender parity, Vote Run Lead Action leverages all available resources for deep structural change. Vote Run Lead Action’s sister organization, Vote Run Lead, has reached more than 55,000 with its political training and education programming since its founding in 2014. Vote Run Lead and Vote Run Lead Action aim to unleash the power of women as voters, candidates, campaign managers and political leaders. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit voterunleadaction.org or vrlhq.org.

