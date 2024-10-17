Enlitic Acquires Laitek, Revolutionizing Medical Imaging Data Management

Highlights

Enlitic’s acquisition of LAITEK advances Enlitic’s strategic roadmap and represents an inflection point for the Company

Enlitic has raised AU$22.5M via an Equity Raising with funds applied to the purchase and ongoing operations

Synergistic benefits have been identified for both Enlitic and LAITEK, particularly in relation to competitive positioning



FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic, Inc. (ASX:ENL, the “Company”), a leader in healthcare data standardization, announced today it has acquired LAITEK Inc., a global leader in medical imaging solutions with over 40 years of experience. This strategic move bolsters Enlitic's market position and expands its data management capabilities.

Synergistic Fusion

The acquisition merges Enlitic's AI-powered data standardization with LAITEK's expertise in medical imaging data migration. This powerful combination will transform how healthcare organizations manage and utilize patient imaging data.

Michael Sistenich, Enlitic's CEO, expressed enthusiasm: "LAITEK's integration aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance clinical workflows and efficiencies. Their innovative migration approach will significantly boost our capabilities and drive customer satisfaction. This milestone marks a significant point in Enlitic’s journey of strategic growth."

Fred M. Behlen, LAITEK's President, added: "Joining Enlitic creates an exciting opportunity to deliver unparalleled value to healthcare providers, addressing data fragmentation and interoperability challenges."

The merged entity will provide:

Advanced data migration services with higher data quality outputs

Expanded DICOM standards expertise

Accelerated AI-powered data tool development



Strategic Advantages

This acquisition enables Enlitic to deliver greater product value by enhancing both new and archived data. Enlitic benefits from greater technological resources and immediate access to decades of archived data, accelerating the value of Enlitic’s technology’s use cases. LAITEK can now offer improved data quality in its migration services, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and standardized study and series descriptions.

Enlitic remains committed to supporting LAITEK's existing customers while integrating technologies and teams, positioning both companies for stronger market competitiveness.

ABOUT ENLITIC

At Enlitic, we empower healthcare systems to enhance the quality of their medical imaging data using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Enlitic has developed an intelligent data framework that powers radiology workflows, orchestrates data between systems, and enables greater comprehension of what information resides in archives thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities, generating cost-savings, and improving healthcare delivery. Enlitic enables providers to realize value from decades of stored data.

ABOUT LAITEK

LAITEK’s proven performance has earned it a reputation as the premier industry specialist for imaging data migration. As a result, the company is regarded as the leading vendor for the most demanding and complex migrations, working directly with hospitals and as a subcontractor for replacement PACS vendors.

