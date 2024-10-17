Canada Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence 2024-2028: Program Launches, Regulatory Changes, Competitive Landscape, Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 6.5% on annual basis to reach US$7.7 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Canada will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 4.9% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$7.3 billion in 2023 to reach US$9.4 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.





The Canadian gift card sector has evolved significantly, driven by innovations like Givex's customizable e-gift cards and local gift card programs supporting small businesses. Strategic partnerships and regulatory changes across provinces have further shaped the market, enhanced consumer protection and driving economic activity.



Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Canada



Product Launches and Innovations: New Features by Givex. Givex launched a Digital Ecommerce Module that allows customers to customize their e-gift cards. This innovation includes the ability to add videos and animations to gift card deliveries, enhancing the personalization aspect of gifting. The new feature also supports payment through digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, making transactions more convenient.



Local Gift Card Programs: Various local governments and organizations in Canada have initiated gift card programs to support local businesses. For instance, the Selkirk Chamber's program has gained popularity, encouraging consumers to spend at independent retailers. Such initiatives have been successful in driving local economic activity and increasing consumer spending beyond the face value of the gift cards.



Strategic Partnerships



Miconex and Local Governments: Miconex has partnered with various local governments to implement gift card programs aimed at supporting local businesses. These initiatives have been particularly successful, with sales from local gift card programs in Canada significantly increasing, demonstrating the effectiveness of community-focused strategies



Givex and Retailers: Givex has expanded its partnerships with retailers to enhance its digital gift card offerings. The introduction of the Digital Ecommerce Module allows consumers to customize their e-gift cards, integrating features that appeal to modern shoppers. This partnership strategy aims to improve customer experience and increase adoption of digital gift cards.



Regulatory Changes



British Columbia: The Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act (BPCPA) regulates gift cards in British Columbia. This legislation prohibits expiry dates on gift cards and restricts fees, allowing them only under specific circumstances (e.g., replacing lost cards or for mall cards).



Suppliers must disclose key information about the gift cards, including any fees, restrictions, and terms of use, ensuring transparency for consumers.



Ontario: The Ontario Consumer Protection Act (CPA) mandates that gift card agreements must be in writing and clearly disclose all fees and restrictions. Expiry dates are not permitted under this act, which aims to protect consumers from losing the value of their gift cards.



Other Provinces: Other provinces have similar regulations, each with specific rules regarding expiry dates, fees, and disclosure requirements. The enforcement of these regulations typically falls under provincial consumer protection agencies.



Federal Regulations - While most gift card regulations are provincial, federal laws such as the Competition Act apply, particularly concerning misleading advertising and consumer protection. This federal oversight ensures that gift card marketing practices do not deceive consumers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Canada



Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

George Weston Ltd

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Empire Co Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

Metro AG

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd

Home Depot Inc, The

Liquor Control Board of Ontario

Hudson's Bay Co

Home Hardware Stores Ltd

Best Buy Co Inc

Apple Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in Canada

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Canada

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Canada

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Canada

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Canada

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Canada

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Canada

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Canada

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Canada

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Canada

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cehl97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment