Ireland Alternative Lending Business Report 2024-2028: Industry Insights, Key Trends, Market Risks, New Opportunities, Payment Instrument, Loan Types, and Consumer Behavior

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 13.3% on an annual basis to reach US$403.1 million in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.9% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$355.8 million in 2023 to reach US$566.8 million by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Ireland. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • Gain a thorough understanding of the Alternative Lending market dynamics: Market opportunities, significant trends, and forecasting (2019 - 2028) are listed. To stay ahead of the curve, comprehend market trends using important KPIs like Value and Share.
  • Insights by Industry: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple industries, and obtain market dynamics by industry in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in Alternative Lending markets.
  • Market-specific strategies: With our unique blend of quantitative forecasting and cutting-edge insights, we can identify growth sectors that are focused on particular opportunities and analyse market-specific risks as well as significant trends in the Alternative Lending industry.
  • Through industry intelligence, forward-looking research of Alternative Lending market spend, and key opportunities in Ireland, develop proactive and profitable company plans.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages189
Forecast Period2024 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$403.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$566.8 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.9%
Regions CoveredIreland


Scope

Ireland Economic Indicators

  • Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
  • Population
  • Unbanked Population
  • Unemployment Rate
  • Loan Default Rate

Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value
  • Average Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume

Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

  • End User - Business
  • End User - Consumer

Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

  • P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Business Lending
  • P2P Marketplace Property Lending
  • Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
  • Balance Sheet Business Lending
  • Balance Sheet Property Lending
  • Invoice Trading
  • Debt Based Securities
  • Equity Based Crowd Funding
  • Real Estate Crowd funding

Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

  • Cash
  • Cheques
  • Credit Transfer
  • Direct Debits
  • Debit Card
  • Credit Card
  • E- Money

Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

  • B2C Loans
  • Personal Loan
  • Payroll Advance
  • Home Improvement
  • Education/Student Loans
  • Point of Sale
  • Auto Loans
  • Medical Loans
  • B2B Loans
  • Lines of Credit
  • Merchant Cash Advance
  • Invoice Factoring
  • Revenue Financing

Ireland Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • By Age
  • By Income
  • Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjs6l9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Irish Alternative Lending Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Alternative Lending
                            
                            
                                Factoring
                            
                            
                                Lending
                            
                            
                                Loans
                            
                            
                                Payment Instruments
                            
                            
                                Personal Loan
                            
                            
                                Point of Sale Equipment
                            
                            
                                Student Loans
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data