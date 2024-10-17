Ireland Alternative Lending Business Report 2024-2028: Industry Insights, Key Trends, Market Risks, New Opportunities, Payment Instrument, Loan Types, and Consumer Behavior

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 13.3% on an annual basis to reach US$403.1 million in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.9% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$355.8 million in 2023 to reach US$566.8 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Ireland. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Reasons to buy
- Gain a thorough understanding of the Alternative Lending market dynamics: Market opportunities, significant trends, and forecasting (2019 - 2028) are listed. To stay ahead of the curve, comprehend market trends using important KPIs like Value and Share.
- Insights by Industry: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple industries, and obtain market dynamics by industry in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in Alternative Lending markets.
- Market-specific strategies: With our unique blend of quantitative forecasting and cutting-edge insights, we can identify growth sectors that are focused on particular opportunities and analyse market-specific risks as well as significant trends in the Alternative Lending industry.
- Through industry intelligence, forward-looking research of Alternative Lending market spend, and key opportunities in Ireland, develop proactive and profitable company plans.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$403.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$566.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Ireland
Scope
Ireland Economic Indicators
- Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices
- Population
- Unbanked Population
- Unemployment Rate
- Loan Default Rate
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value
- Average Transaction Value
- Transaction Volume
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
- End User - Business
- End User - Consumer
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
- P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- P2P Marketplace Property Lending
- Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
- Balance Sheet Business Lending
- Balance Sheet Property Lending
- Invoice Trading
- Debt Based Securities
- Equity Based Crowd Funding
- Real Estate Crowd funding
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding
- Cash
- Cheques
- Credit Transfer
- Direct Debits
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- E- Money
Ireland Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
- B2C Loans
- Personal Loan
- Payroll Advance
- Home Improvement
- Education/Student Loans
- Point of Sale
- Auto Loans
- Medical Loans
- B2B Loans
- Lines of Credit
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Invoice Factoring
- Revenue Financing
Ireland Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- By Age
- By Income
- Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjs6l9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment