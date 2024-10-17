Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Endeavour Mining plc

17 October 2024

Notification of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Ian Cockerill

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

(b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc



GB00BL6K5J42

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under the terms of the Endeavour Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants), as dividend equivalents following the payment of the H1 2024 interim dividend, on 10 October 2024

c) Currency GBP

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

£15.6835 3,373

Aggregated information Aggregated Volume

Price



N/A single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2024