CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL INVITES RIDERS NATIONWIDE TO JOIN THE MOVEMENT TO BEAT RARE CANCERS AS 2025 EVENT SEASON KICKS OFF

New York, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycle for Survival, the official rare cancer fundraiser of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), has opened registration for its 2025 season of stationary-cycling events, with sign-ups already at 60% capacity. The high-energy rides will take place in 15 locations — including new cities like Darien, Connecticut — across the United States from January to March 2025. 100% of the funds raised across the events will support rare cancer research at MSK.

Anyone can register to ride and join the movement to beat rare cancers, and every dollar raised goes directly to innovative clinical trials, research, and major scientific initiatives. Cycle for Survival has raised over $376 million since it began in 2007, with nearly $155 million raised in the past five years alone. Locations for the 2025 season include:

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Darien, CT

Long Island, NY

Los Angeles

Miami

New York City

Palo Alto, CA

Paramus, NJ

San Francisco

Seattle

Summit, NJ

Washington, D.C.

Westchester, NY

Cycle for Survival’s efforts to fight back against rare cancers are supported by its generous partners and sponsors. Instructors from Equinox, Cycle for Survival’s founding partner, will lead the inspirational, high-energy rides at Equinox clubs nationwide. “Cycle for Survival energizes the entire Equinox community. From our members to our fitness instructors to our leadership, all of us look forward to riding and continuing to support bold, life-changing rare cancer research at MSK,” said Scott Rosen, Executive Advisor at Equinox. “We are proud that our clubs bring together so many dedicated Cycle for Survival supporters each year and are excited to be hosting rides in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and throughout the United States.”

For the 2025 event season, Cycle for Survival announced a new Official Hydration Sponsor: Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the United States. Essentia Ionized Alkaline Water and Essentia Hydroboost will be provided at all 2025 in-person events.

Additional sponsors include Vuori — the event’s Official Performance Apparel Sponsor — which provides exclusive Cycle for Survival gear that participants can earn through their fundraising efforts, and ICAP, which sponsors an annual fundraising challenge for participants.

Rare cancers include blood, brain, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, as well as all pediatric cancers and many others. When combined, rare cancer diagnoses account for about half of all new cancers each year. But research into these rare diseases is largely underfunded, which often leaves patients with few or no treatment options. Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funds to fuel the efforts of MSK doctors and researchers pursuing new treatments.

For more information about Cycle for Survival, please visit www.cycleforsurvival.org.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

Cycle for Survival is the official rare cancer fundraiser of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to MSK for rare cancer research. What began as a small event in New York City in 2007 has become the movement to beat rare cancers, with team stationary-cycling events taking place across the United States annually, and more than $376 million raised since its inception. Equinox is the founding partner of Cycle for Survival, and its unmatched generosity has driven this growth and impact. About half of all people with cancer have a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. The Cycle for Survival community supports innovative clinical trials, research studies, and major scientific initiatives that have led to significant advances in diagnostics, new FDA-approved treatments, and breakthrough discoveries. For research updates and additional information, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org

About Equinox

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Over 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major U.S. cities including New York, L.A., Miami, and San Francisco, as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition, Regeneration, and Community, and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature Group Fitness classes, Personal Training, Pilates, Spa services, apparel, experiential travel, and food and beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

Attachments