BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets

MAJURO, REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, a cutting-edge and secure cryptocurrency centralized exchange (CEX), is proud to announce its partnership with Fireblocks, a leader in digital asset security, to enhance the protection of user assets through industry-leading cold wallet technology.



As a crypto exchange offering over 350 cryptocurrency perpetual contract trading pairs and more than 250 spot trading pairs, BloFin is dedicated to delivering a secure and user-friendly trading environment. BloFin has prioritized safety and compliance, launching its exchange in January 2023. With a commitment to providing both beginner-friendly services and advanced trading tools for experienced traders, BloFin has set itself apart as a trusted platform for cryptocurrency trading.





Strengthening Security Amidst Industry Challenges

From day one, BloFin utilized Fireblocks' secure and efficient custody solution. Fireblocks stood out for its exceptional security measures, including advanced encryption and secure hardware components, which are crucial for safeguarding user assets stored in cold wallets. By employing Fireblocks, BloFin ensures operational efficiency while maintaining the highest security standards.

Fireblocks significantly enhance BloFin's security while streamlining cold wallet management, enabling secure and rapid asset transfers. This operational efficiency is essential for meeting the dynamic needs of our users in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market. The robust Fireblocks infrastructure empowers BloFin to remain at the forefront of market trends, ensuring that large volumes of assets are protected and readily accessible. BloFin is committed to aligning with emerging trends, particularly in compliant exchanges, while continuously enhancing the offerings to foster user trust and satisfaction.

BloFin advanced trading engine delivers superior speed and reliability with new system upgrades







BloFin, which has consistently focused on providing excellent services with the highest efficiency and rapid response to users in futures trading. In line with the high standards set by the world's leading exchanges, BloFin is proud to announce this technology optimization. The integration of In-memory Processing and the Raft Consensus Algorithm System allows for quicker execution and enhanced response times, even during high-traffic trading moments.

About BloFin

BloFin is a leading, secure cryptocurrency centralized exchange (CEX) with over 350 USDT-M perpetual contracts and 250 spot pairs. It offers a platform for new and experienced traders to thrive—where whales are made. Aside from derivatives trading products, BloFin now provides more high-quality services, including spot trading, copy trading, earning, API, demo trading, and more. Featuring a user-friendly interface and a high-performance trading platform, BloFin ensures high liquidity, competitive pricing, and minimal slippage. Committed to user security, BloFin partners with Fireblocks for asset protection and insurance, enhancing compliance and security with Chainalysis.

Choose BloFin for a secure and top-performing trading experience.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an easy-to-use platform for creating new blockchain-based products and managing day-to-day digital asset operations. Exchanges, banks, PSPs, lending desks, custodians, trading desks, and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of organizations in the financial, payments, and Web3 space, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit.

