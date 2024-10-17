Verizon to report 3Q earnings on October 22, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Tuesday, October 22.

Third-quarter 2024 materials will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors. These materials include:

Detailed information on Verizon's third-quarter results, including a recording and transcript of management’s commentary;

Verizon's earnings news release; and

Financial tables.



Verizon will also webcast a live sell side analyst meeting on Tuesday, October 22, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and ending at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET. Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, and members of the senior leadership team will discuss third-quarter 2024 results, share a strategic broadband update and hold a question and answer session with analysts. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores .

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

eric.wilkens@verizon.com

201-572-9317