Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s third quarter 2024 results.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 1-844-763-8274 or 647-484-8814



Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the third quarter 2024 results before market open on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 and post it on the company’s website. An archived audio webcast will be available on Hudbay’s website following the call.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

