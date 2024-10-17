IronSight Accelerates Innovation in Field Operations with Strategic Support

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronSight (Pack Energy Services Ltd.), a leader in real-time field service management solutions, is excited to announce that it is receiving advisory services and up to $2.64 million in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). This vital support will accelerate IronSight’s research and development (R&D) initiatives, helping the company introduce new technologies, expand its workforce, and further position itself as a global leader in field operations software.

The advisory services and funding from NRC IRAP will enable IronSight to create new job opportunities in R&D and product development, contributing to the growth of the local economy. As IronSight expands, it is poised to add skilled professionals to its team, driving innovation and supporting the growing need for enhanced efficiency and sustainability in sectors such as energy production, utilities, and logistics.

In addition to job creation, IronSight will integrate advanced Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning capabilities into its platform. These technologies will provide real-time predictive analytics, resource optimization, and compliance automation, enabling clients to achieve unprecedented efficiency and safety in field operations. These innovations will help companies meet sustainability targets, reduce operational downtime, and minimize their environmental footprint.

"The support from NRC IRAP is instrumental not only in helping us accelerate technological advancements but also in creating new jobs and contributing to the economic growth of Alberta and Canada," said Shawn Martens, President and Co-Founder of IronSight. "This support will allow us to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions, helping industries streamline operations, improve safety, and enhance profitability. We are excited to push the boundaries of what’s possible in field operations."

IronSight’s enhanced platform, already equipped with real-time tracking, mobile access, and digital documentation, will now incorporate predictive maintenance, automated compliance tracking, and AI-powered operational insights. These advancements are expected to create a significant impact for clients, reducing energy consumption, optimizing resource use, and driving operational excellence across critical industries.

"This support helps us advance our development of innovative technologies in industrial field services, driving digital transformation and operational excellence," Martens added. "We’re committed to driving innovation that improves operational efficiency while helping our clients achieve their sustainability goals. Our solutions empower industries to perform better, safer, and more sustainably."

About IronSight

IronSight is a real-time field operations platform designed to enhance operational performance, streamline workflows, and improve collaboration for industrial service providers, energy producers, and mining operations.

Founded by Shawn Martens and Adam Jessome, IronSight connects people, processes, and technology to create more efficient, intelligent workflows. By leveraging advanced technology and real-time data, IronSight empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence while promoting safety, sustainability, and productivity.

