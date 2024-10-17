GoHealth to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the LD Micro Main Event XVII on October 29th in Los Angeles, CA

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) today announced Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth, will present at the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024, at The Luxe Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm CT. The presentation will be webcast. Register to watch the virtual presentation here GOCO Investor Presentation at LD Micro Main Event.

