Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $3.8 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $13.6 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, net income was $21.3 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, compared with $58.0 million, or 71 cents per diluted share, for the 2023 nine-month period.

Operating revenue was $237.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $279.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $207.9 million for the 2024 quarter compared with $239.1 million for the 2023 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $29.5 million for the 2024 quarter from $40.5 million for the 2023 quarter.

Operating revenue was $733.3 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared with $863.2 million for the first nine months of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $637.1 million for the 2024 period compared with $742.6 million for the 2023 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $96.1 million for the 2024 period compared with $120.6 million for the 2023 period.

Operating income was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $26.5 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared with $74.5 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 98.2% for the 2024 quarter and 93.8% for the 2023 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.9% for the 2024 quarter and 92.8% for the 2023 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.4% for the first nine months of 2024 and 91.4% for the first nine months of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 95.8% for the 2024 period and 90.0% for the 2023 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our earnings were heavily pressured by the considerable duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand - and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs and freight rate reductions, which has also led to freight network disruptions. Our unique multifaceted business model’s value is highlighted by the operating results this year for our dedicated, brokerage and MRTN de Mexico operations.”

“This quarter was the first quarter with sequential improvement in our combined truckload and dedicated rate per total mile since the fourth quarter of 2022.”

“We are seeing increased interest by our customers to secure dedicated capacity. The recent addition of new multi-year dedicated programs for an additional 133 drivers, which I mentioned in our second quarter earnings release, has increased to 149 drivers, who we expect to be substantially in service by the end of this year. Additionally, we extended each of our contracts for dedicated programs due in the third quarter covering 337 of our drivers.”

“We are focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business operations for what comes next in the freight cycle as the market moves toward equilibrium.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  September 30,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information) 2024  2023 
    (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $42,990  $53,213 
Receivables:        
Trade, net  93,539   105,501 
Other  6,893   10,356 
Prepaid expenses and other  26,853   27,512 
Total current assets  170,275   196,582 
         
Property and equipment:        
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other  1,192,736   1,162,336 
Accumulated depreciation  (364,712)  (370,103)
Net property and equipment  828,024   792,233 
Other noncurrent assets  1,705   1,524 
Total assets $1,000,004  $990,339 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $47,282  $36,516 
Insurance and claims accruals  42,946   47,017 
Accrued and other current liabilities  26,521   26,709 
Total current liabilities  116,749   110,242 
Deferred income taxes  116,443   122,462 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  351   249 
Total liabilities  233,543   232,953 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,447,838 shares at September 30, 2024, and 81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, issued and outstanding  814   813 
Additional paid-in capital  52,225   49,789 
Retained earnings  713,422   706,784 
Total stockholders’ equity  766,461   757,386 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,000,004  $990,339 
         


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
(In thousands, except per share information) 2024  2023  2024  2023 
                 
Operating revenue $237,366  $279,538  $733,276  $863,233 
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits  83,442   92,620   258,723   287,468 
Purchased transportation  44,862   49,673   129,911   152,075 
Fuel and fuel taxes  35,781   48,695   114,151   137,706 
Supplies and maintenance  16,464   17,896   49,006   51,291 
Depreciation  27,392   29,017   84,125   87,974 
Operating taxes and licenses  2,505   2,821   7,619   8,345 
Insurance and claims  13,759   13,254   37,975   40,805 
Communications and utilities  2,166   2,584   6,834   7,625 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment  (881)  (3,014)  (4,584)  (11,810)
Other  7,607   8,762   23,023   27,301 
                 
Total operating expenses  233,097   262,308   706,783   788,780 
                 
Operating income  4,269   17,230   26,493   74,453 
                 
Other  (922)  (1,017)  (2,732)  (2,938)
                 
Income before income taxes  5,191   18,247   29,225   77,391 
                 
Income taxes expense  1,437   4,649   7,936   19,417 
                 
Net income $3,754  $13,598  $21,289  $57,974 
                 
Basic earnings per common share $0.05  $0.17  $0.26  $0.71 
                 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.05  $0.17  $0.26  $0.71 
                 
Dividends declared per common share $0.06  $0.06  $0.18  $0.18 
                 


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2023  2024 vs. 2023  2024 vs. 2023 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $93,278  $96,516  $(3,238)  (3.4)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  15,146   17,711   (2,565)  (14.5)
Total Truckload revenue  108,424   114,227   (5,803)  (5.1)
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  62,898   82,963   (20,065)  (24.2)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  12,123   18,834   (6,711)  (35.6)
Total Dedicated revenue  75,021   101,797   (26,776)  (26.3)
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  12,289   18,122   (5,833)  (32.2)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  2,220   3,925   (1,705)  (43.4)
Total Intermodal revenue  14,509   22,047   (7,538)  (34.2)
                 
Brokerage revenue  39,412   41,467   (2,055)  (5.0)
                 
Total operating revenue $237,366  $279,538  $(42,172  (15.1)%
                 
Operating income/(loss):                
Truckload $(142) $2,738  $(2,880)  (105.2)%
Dedicated  3,056   11,286   (8,230)  (72.9)
Intermodal  (1,542)  (1,074)  (468)  (43.6)
Brokerage  2,897   4,280   (1,383)  (32.3)
Total operating income $4,269  $17,230  $(12,961)  (75.2)%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  100.1%  97.6%        
Dedicated  95.9   88.9         
Intermodal  110.6   104.9         
Brokerage  92.6   89.7         
Consolidated operating ratio  98.2%  93.8%        
                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                
Truckload  100.2%  97.2%        
Dedicated  95.1   86.4         
Intermodal  112.5   105.9         
Brokerage  92.6   89.7         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges  97.9%  92.8%        


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Nine Months  Nine Months  Nine Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2023  2024 vs. 2023  2024 vs. 2023 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $284,346  $300,104  $(15,758)  (5.3)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  48,152   51,887   (3,735)  (7.2)
Total Truckload revenue  332,498   351,991   (19,493)  (5.5)
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  202,080   257,231   (55,151)  (21.4)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  40,667   56,000   (15,333)  (27.4)
Total Dedicated revenue  242,747   313,231   (70,484)  (22.5)
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  38,230   60,277   (22,047)  (36.6)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  7,315   12,724   (5,409)  (42.5)
Total Intermodal revenue  45,545   73,001   (27,456)  (37.6)
                 
Brokerage revenue  112,486   125,010   (12,524)  (10.0)
                 
Total operating revenue $733,276  $863,233  $(129,957  (15.1)%
                 
Operating income/(loss):                
Truckload $1,462  $22,348  $(20,886)  (93.5)%
Dedicated  18,964   39,143   (20,179)  (51.6)
Intermodal  (2,420)  (452)  (1,968)  (435.4)
Brokerage  8,487   13,414   (4,927)  (36.7)
Total operating income $26,493  $74,453  $(47,960)  (64.4)%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  99.6%  93.7%        
Dedicated  92.2   87.5         
Intermodal  105.3   100.6         
Brokerage  92.5   89.3         
Consolidated operating ratio  96.4%  91.4%        
                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                
Truckload  99.5%  92.6%        
Dedicated  90.6   84.8         
Intermodal  106.3   100.7         
Brokerage  92.5   89.3         
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges  95.8%  90.0%        

        

 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $108,424  $114,227  $332,498  $351,991 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $4,187  $4,285  $4,090  $4,442 
Average tractors(1)  1,695   1,714   1,776   1,732 
Average miles per trip  533   529   533   515 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  12.2%  12.1%  12.1%  12.4%
Total miles (in thousands)  39,288   39,093   119,838   116,651 
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $75,021  $101,797  $242,747  $313,231 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,693  $3,900  $3,744  $3,949 
Average tractors(1)  1,296   1,619   1,379   1,670 
Average miles per trip  311   339   321   335 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  1.3%  1.3%  1.2%  1.2%
Total miles (in thousands)  26,571   33,039   83,882   101,948 
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $14,509  $22,047  $45,545  $73,001 
Loads  4,119   6,327   13,172   19,871 
Average tractors  104   154   117   168 
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $39,412  $41,467  $112,486  $125,010 
Loads  24,628   24,077   67,389   67,483 
                 
At September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023:                
Total tractors(1)  3,080   3,454         
Average age of company tractors (in years)  1.8   1.8         
Total trailers  5,456   5,726         
Average age of company trailers (in years)  5.2   4.4         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)  1.8   1.7         
Total refrigerated containers  786   788         


  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
(In thousands) 2024  2023  2024  2023 
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities $29,478  $28,132  $111,021  $126,333 
Net cash used for investing activities  (59,222)  (35,831)  (107,247)  (124,470)
Net cash used for financing activities  (4,465)  (4,762)  (13,997)  (14,396)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  81,437   81,306   81,389   81,260 
Diluted  81,492   81,454   81,460   81,414 


(1) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 94 and 99 tractors as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 
  
(2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.