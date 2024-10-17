Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 10.2%. This compares to a total return of 9.5% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 16.3%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.2%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 4.9%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 9.2%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.

 
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024)
 
 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)6.2%21.8%14.6%4.4%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)9.2%22.1%15.5%4.8%
S&P 500 Energy Sector0.9%24.1%13.9%4.0%
S&P 500 Materials Sector25.2%9.1%13.0%9.1%
     


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
 
The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:
 
 9/30/20249/30/2023
Net assets$681,420,546$678,249,981
Shares outstanding25,728,94225,024,860
Net asset value per share$26.48$27.10
   


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024)
 
 % of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation25.6%
Chevron Corporation11.2%
ConocoPhillips5.4%
Linde plc4.7%
EOG Resources, Inc.3.9%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation3.3%
Williams Companies, Inc.3.0%
Hess Corporation2.8%
ONEOK, Inc.2.5%
Valero Energy Corporation2.4%
Total64.8%
  


INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024)
 
 % of Net Assets
Energy 
Integrated Oil & Gas37.4%
Exploration & Production18.3%
Storage & Transportation8.2%
Refining & Marketing7.6%
Equipment & Services5.9%
Energy Related1.0%
Materials 
Chemicals14.2%
Metals & Mining4.0%
Construction Materials1.3%
Containers & Packaging1.2%
  

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

