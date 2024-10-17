Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 10.2%. This compares to a total return of 9.5% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 16.3%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.2%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 4.9%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 9.2%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 23, 2024.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2024)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|6.2%
|21.8%
|14.6%
|4.4%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|9.2%
|22.1%
|15.5%
|4.8%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|0.9%
|24.1%
|13.9%
|4.0%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|25.2%
|9.1%
|13.0%
|9.1%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
|The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:
|9/30/2024
|9/30/2023
|Net assets
|$681,420,546
|$678,249,981
|Shares outstanding
|25,728,942
|25,024,860
|Net asset value per share
|$26.48
|$27.10
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2024)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|25.6%
|Chevron Corporation
|11.2%
|ConocoPhillips
|5.4%
|Linde plc
|4.7%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|3.9%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|3.3%
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|3.0%
|Hess Corporation
|2.8%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|2.5%
|Valero Energy Corporation
|2.4%
|Total
|64.8%
|INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2024)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|37.4%
|Exploration & Production
|18.3%
|Storage & Transportation
|8.2%
|Refining & Marketing
|7.6%
|Equipment & Services
|5.9%
|Energy Related
|1.0%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|14.2%
|Metals & Mining
|4.0%
|Construction Materials
|1.3%
|Containers & Packaging
|1.2%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479