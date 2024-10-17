Tucson Federal Credit Union Board Member Secures Major Grant for Foster Youth Housing Initiative

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucson Federal Credit Union (TFCU), in collaboration with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco), will deliver a grant of more than $90,000 to WholisticTransformation, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth aging out of the foster care system.

TFCU partnered with WholisticTransformation to secure the AHEAD Program grant, which will fund the Resident Navigator initiative. This program features an on-site professional who guides foster youth toward their goals by connecting them with vetted community resources.

Founded by Bryan Benz, a long-time TFCU member and Board Member, WholisticTransformation creates living opportunities for individuals aging out of the foster care system. The organization plans to build a community of 12 starter homes centered around a traditional Southwest courtyard, by innovatively repurposing 20-foot shipping containers formerly used on the border wall.

"Our focus is on empowering young adults aging out of foster care," said Bryan Benz, Founder and CEO of WholisticTransformation. “With the support of our on-site Resident Navigator, we aim to address their spiritual, emotional, physical, and social needs, fostering a sense of community that goes far beyond just providing shelter."

“I have watched Byran develop his WholisticTransformation vision from the beginning. It’s exciting that TFCU can be a part of helping Bryan take this important next step in bringing that vision to a reality,” stated TFCU President & CEO Matthew Gaspari.

AHEAD grants enable FHLBank San Francisco members like TFCU to give a critical boost to local economic development programs and projects that directly address the needs in low- to moderate-income communities.

"These grants will help boost economic opportunity and create access to vital services and support that can be life-changing for people living in underserved communities," said Eric Cicourel, community investment officer for FHLBank San Francisco. "We're proud that for 20 years and counting, the AHEAD Program continues to make a positive impact throughout the communities we serve."

The AHEAD Program is in its 20th year and has awarded $33.1 million in grants to 1,000 economic vitality projects in Arizona, California, and Nevada. This year WholisticTransformation was 1 of over 300 submitted applications. For those interested in applying for the AHEAD Program in 2025, please contact Tucson Federal Credit Union or visit the FHLBank San Francisco website to learn more.

About WholisticTransformation:

WholisticTransformation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Tucson, Arizona. The organization creates vibrant relational communities for those aging out of foster care, providing experiences that promote wholistic health and personal growth. For more information, please visit wholistictransformationtucson.com

About Tucson Federal Credit Union:

Tucson Federal Credit Union exists to empower people and improve lives within the community. Their vision is to raise the level of prosperity for all generations and create thriving communities, and they fulfill this vision by creating opportunities through service, education, and access. For more information, please visit www.tucsonfcu.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco:

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.