Blue Moon Shareholders Elect Maryse Belanger, Christian Kargl-Simard and Haytham Hodaly as New Board Members

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. (“the Company”) (TSX-V: MOON, OTCQB: BMOOF) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") have approved each of the annual items of business as detailed below. A total of 21,519,612 common shares were voted, representing 40.5% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. The annual matters voted on at the meeting were conducted in accordance with the applicable corporate, securities law and stock exchange requirements.

The Company welcomes Maryse Belanger, Christian Kargl-Simard and Haytham Hodaly to the board of directors, and thanks Pedro Fonseca and Jonathan Gagné for their prior services. Ms. Belanger has been appointed non-executive board chair. Follow-on management appointments are expected later this quarter.

The complete results of the annual general meeting are set forth below:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Number of Directors 21,518,117 100 % 1,495 0.0 % Election of Directors Maryse Bélanger 21,518,712 100 % 900 0.0 % Christian Kargl-Simard 21,518,712 100 % 900 0.0 % Haytham Hodaly 21,519,542 100 % 70 0.0 % Patrick McGrath 19,439,837 90.3 % 2,079,775 9.7 % Appointment of Auditor Davidson & Company LLP 19,714,903 91.6 % 1,804,709 8.4 % Approval of Share Compensation Plan 19,449,073 90.4 % 2,070,539 9.6 %

Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to be inviting our 3 new distinguished board members to Blue Moon. Their resumes below speak for themselves. The new group has extensive experience advancing projects through development, permitting, construction and operations, including volcanic massive sulphide deposits. They also have raised billions of dollars for mining enterprises both directly and indirectly. We look forward to working with them in building a significant company and creating shareholder value.”

Maryse Belanger, New Board of Director Chair, stated, “I am very pleased to be joining the board of Blue Moon, along with Christian who I worked closely with at Adventus Mining Corporation, and Haytham who represented Wheaton Precious Metals as Adventus’ largest stakeholder. In fact, I worked on the Blue Moon Project for Westmin Mines Limited in the late 1980s. Our goal at Blue Moon is to build a significant zinc-copper-gold company, and we have a great start with the Blue Moon Project in California. I have comfort working in California through my board representation at Equinox Gold, where we have two mines.”

The resumes for the new board members are as follows:

Maryse Belanger – Independent Board Chair

Ms. Belanger serves on the board of directors of Equinox Gold, where she is chair of its Environment, Social and Governance Committee and is a member of its Compensation and Nomination Committee. She has over 35 years of experience globally, with proven strengths in operational excellence and efficiency, technical studies and services. She has provided oversight and project management support through some of the mining industry’s key strategic acquisitions. Ms. Bélanger was appointed Chair of Adventus Mining’s board of directors in March 2024, prior to its sale to Silvercorp Metals in July 2024 for $235M. She was Interim CEO and Board Chair of IAMGOLD from 2022-2023, successfully overcoming financing and construction issues to advance the company’s flagship Côté Mine toward production. From 2016 to 2020, Ms. Bélanger was President, COO and Director of Atlantic Gold, where she guided the company’s Touquoy Mine through construction to production, and the eventual acquisition of Atlantic Gold by St. Barbara for C$722 million. From 2014 to 2016, she served as CEO and Managing Director of Mirabela Nickel Ltd. where she is credited with the successful turnaround of the Santa Rita mine in Brazil. From 2011 to 2014, Ms. Bélanger was a senior executive with Goldcorp where she was appointed Senior Vice President, Technical Services. Prior to Goldcorp, Ms. Bélanger was Director, Technical Services for Kinross Gold Corporation in Brazil and Chile. She was recognized twice by the Women in Mining UK “WIM (UK)” 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining Project as one the most inspirational Global Women in Mining. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology, a graduate certificate in Geostatistics and ICD.D designation.

Christian Kargl-Simard – Independent Director

Mr. Kargl-Simard has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, having worked both in technical and finance roles. He recently sold Adventus Mining Corporation to Silvercorp Metals for $235M after starting with a $2M exploration focused asset base in December 2016. Prior to starting Adventus Mining, he worked for 10 years in investment banking roles at Raymond James Ltd. and Haywood Securities Inc. During his tenure in investment banking, Christian was involved in financings raising more than $7 billion, and he assisted in completing over 35 M&A transactions. Christian also worked for Dynatec up to its sale to Sherritt International Corp. in 2007, both in metallurgical engineering and corporate development roles. Christian holds a B.A.Sc. degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of British Columbia. Christian is also non-executive chairman of Surge Copper Corp.

Haytham Hodaly – Independent Director

Mr. Hodaly is the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Wheaton Precious Metals and brings with him almost 30 years of experience in analyzing mining opportunities. He joined the company in 2012 and has since been involved with more than US$9 billion worth of streaming transactions. Prior to joining Wheaton Precious Metals, Mr. Hodaly had spent more than 16 years in the North American securities industry, most recently as Director and Mining Analyst, Global Mining Research, at RBC Capital Markets. Prior to this, Mr. Hodaly held the position of Co-Director of Research and Senior Mining Analyst at Salman Partners Inc., in addition to holding the titles of Vice President and Director of the firm. Mr. Hodaly is an engineer with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Processing Engineering and a Master of Engineering, specializing in Mineral economics, both obtained from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Hodaly currently serves as a director of the Denver Gold Group since 2019, and Director of NEXE Innovations Inc. since 2020 and was formerly a Director of Goldsource from 2017 until its acquisition in 2024.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals is advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructure including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from the site, a three-hour drive to the Oakland port and a four-hour drive to the service centre of Reno. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS list of metals critical to the US economy and national security. More information is available on the Company’s website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

Cautionary Note – Forward Looking Statements

