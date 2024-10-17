KSPI INVESTOR NEWS: Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Investors that Suffered Losses are Encouraged to Contact the Rosen Law Firm about Ongoing Investigation into the Company (NASDAQ: KSPI)

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm the Rosen Law Firm announces an investigation into Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ: KSPI) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in KSPI, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=29172.

Why did KSPI’s stock drop?

On September 19, 2024, Culper Research issued a report entitled “Kaspi.kz (KSPI): The NASDAQ-Listed Fintech Moving Money for Criminals and Kleptocrats.” In this report, Culper announced it was “short Kaspi, the operator of the largest payment network and second largest bank in Kazakhstan. We believe Kaspi has systematically misled U.S. investors and regulators in its repeated claims – especially ahead of the Company’s January 2024 [NASDAQ] listing – that the Company has zero exposure to Russia.”

Further, Culper announced its “research exposes this grave deception: we believe that not only do Kaspi’s relationships with Russian partners permeate every segment of its business, but that in the wake of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and into 2024, Russia has contributed materially to Kaspi’s reported growth. Our research further unmasks Kaspi’s history of shadowy dealmaking, which raises not only related party and self-dealing concerns, but also exposes the Company’s vast, longstanding ties to bad actors including sanctioned oligarchs and Russian mobsters. We believe that Kaspi’s premium valuation and US listing are at risk, and shares are headed lower.”

On this news, Kaspi.kz American Depositary Shares’ (“ADS”) fell $19.82 per ADS, or 16.1%, to close at $99.81 per ADS on September 19, 2024, and a further $2.71 per ADS, or 2.7%, to close at $97.10 per ADS on September 20, 2024.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com