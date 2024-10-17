Las Vegas, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a mainstay of Las Vegas' dining scene, is excited to share a new highlight from its menu: the Pad Thai Beef Angus Certified. This delicious dish has quickly become a hit with customers, who love its genuine flavor and top-notch ingredients. Famous for its wide range of Thai and Chinese dishes, the restaurant aims to faithfully craft traditional recipes and give diners an authentic taste.

The Pad Thai Beef Angus Certified, which costs $16.95, features medium-cut rice noodles topped with slices of Certified Angus Beef and a specially made homemade Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of crushed roasted peanuts, the dish can be tailored with extra meat or customized spiciness. This dedication to staying true to traditions and adapting to individual tastes has become a key feature of the restaurant's dining philosophy.

Alan Wong, General Manager at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, shared his excitement about the rise in popularity of the Pad Thai Beef. "We aim to serve dishes that reflect the vibrant flavors and deep traditions of Thai cuisine. Our Pad Thai Beef Angus Certified showcases that passion," Wong mentioned. "Our diners want an authentic experience, and we think this dish hits the mark."

The restaurant also features the Best Pad Thai Chicken in Las Vegas, another crowd-pleaser known for its savory taste and high-quality ingredients. To make things easier for customers, they can order their favorite dishes online at the restaurant's website, getting a taste of their desired flavors from the comfort of home.

For those in and around Las Vegas, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant offers both dine-in service and the convenience of take-out or delivery. Keeping the lines of communication open, the restaurant regularly updates its social media pages with information about new menu offerings and special deals.

Wong adds, "Our Pad Thai dishes represent more than just food; they embody our commitment to bringing a piece of Thailand to Las Vegas. We're about creating dishes that offer great taste while telling the story of cultural heritage and culinary tradition."

People eager to try the Pad Thai Beef Angus Certified or browse other menu items can visit the restaurant's official website at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/. There, customers can explore a variety of entrees, including the much-loved Best Pad Thai Chicken in Las Vegas. It's a chance to delve into a world of flavors offered by Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant remains a top spot for anyone in search of a genuine Thai dining experience in Las Vegas. Its focus on quality, tradition, and customer satisfaction helps keep it a favored destination in the local culinary scene.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

For more information specifically on the Pad Thai Beef Angus Certified, folks should check out the dedicated page at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/noodles-stir-fried/173-pad-thai-beef-angus-certified. This resource provides details on why this dish is a standout and a popular pick at the restaurant.

