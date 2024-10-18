Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders of the Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against WM Technology, Inc. f/k/a Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) securities between May 25, 2021 and September 24, 2024. WM Technology describes itself as the operator of a "leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses[.]”

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Failed to Maintain Adequate Control Over Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, on September 24, 2024, the SEC issued a litigation release in which it announced that it had “charged public company WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), its former CEO, Christopher Beals, and its former CFO, Arden Lee, for making negligent misrepresentations in WM Technology’s public reporting of a self-described key operating metric, the “monthly active users,” or “MAU,” for WM Technology’s online cannabis marketplace.” The release noted that the SEC had “also instituted a related settled administrative proceeding against WM Technology” and that “WM Technology also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1,500,000.” On this news, the price of WM Technology, Inc. common stock fell by 1.9% to close at $0.92 on September 25, 2024.

