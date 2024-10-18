SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for October 18, 2024.

OKX Wallet Adds Support for Gravity; Now Integrated with FacetSwap

The OKX Wallet team has announced two updates:



OKX Wallet now supports Gravity , a Layer 1 network designed for mass adoption and an omnichain future. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly interact with Gravity, enabling more efficient cross-chain interactions and access to Gravity's advanced features. Key benefits include: Streamlined cross-chain functionality, simplifying multi-chain interactions Enhanced security and cost efficiency through Gravity's Zero-Knowledge Proofs and cutting-edge consensus mechanisms Future potential access to features such as Smart Balance and Score This announcement comes after OKX Explorer added support for Gravity through its innovative Explorer-as-a-Service solution. OKX Explorer-as-a-Service (EaaS) is a brand-new, innovative solution designed to develop blockchain explorers for public chains more efficiently, aiding scalability, ecosystem growth and making on-chain data accessible.

OKX Wallet users can now easily connect to FacetSwap, an innovative DEX built on the Facet protocol. Users simply need to install the OKX Wallet extension and link it directly through FacetSwap's wallet interface. OKX Wallet users will enjoy: Direct access to FacetSwap's trading platform without additional account setups Simplified management and trading of assets on the Facet network This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of FacetSwap and OKX Wallet to provide secure, user-friendly trading experiences to their communities.

, an innovative DEX built on the Facet protocol. Users simply need to install the OKX Wallet extension and link it directly through FacetSwap's wallet interface.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



