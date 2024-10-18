Antimicrobial Plastics Market to Reach $87.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Additive (Inorganic and and Organic), Plastic (Engineering, High-Performance and Others), End-Use (Healthcare, Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Building and Construction and And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the antimicrobial plastics market was valued at $43.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $87.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The antimicrobial plastics market is driven by key factors, including the increasing emphasis on hygiene and sanitation, particularly in healthcare settings where preventing infections is critical. Consumer demand for hygienic products in everyday items like smartphones, kitchenware, and personal care products also fuels market growth. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards and technological advancements in antimicrobial additives enhance the appeal and effectiveness of these materials. However, the market faces restraints such as the high cost of antimicrobial additives, which can increase production costs and deter adoption. Regulatory challenges and the potential development of microbial resistance to antimicrobial agents also pose significant hurdles. Environmental concerns regarding the disposal and lifecycle impact of antimicrobial plastics further limit market expansion. Despite these challenges, there are substantial opportunities for growth, particularly in emerging markets with rising consumer spending power. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and rise in demand for hygienic packaging solutions in these regions can drive the adoption of antimicrobial plastics. Furthermore, ongoing innovations aimed at developing more cost-effective and environmentally friendly antimicrobial solutions present significant opportunities for market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $43.1 Billion Market Size in 2033 $87.4 Billion CAGR 7.4% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Additive, Plastic, End-Use and Region. Drivers Increased Consumer Demand for Antimicrobial Products Surge in Hygiene and Sanitation Awareness Opportunities Innovations in Cost-effective and Eco-friendly Antimicrobial Solutions Restraint High Cost of Antimicrobial Additives





The organic segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

By additive, organic additives are preferred due to their effectiveness in inhibiting microbial growth on plastic surfaces while maintaining material integrity and performance. These additives are widely used across various applications such as healthcare, consumer goods, and packaging, where stringent hygiene standards and safety are paramount. Their versatility and compatibility with different plastic materials contribute to their prominence in the antimicrobial plastics market, driving continued adoption and growth globally.

The engineering plastics segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

By plastic, engineering plastics, known for their superior mechanical properties, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals, are widely utilized in applications requiring antimicrobial properties. These plastics include materials such as polycarbonate, polyamide (nylon), and polyoxymethylene (POM), among others. They are commonly used in healthcare equipment, automotive interiors, electronics, and industrial components where antimicrobial protection is essential. The demand for antimicrobial engineering plastics is driven by the need for reliable microbial control in critical environments while maintaining high performance and longevity of the materials.

The healthcare segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

By end use, antimicrobial plastics play a crucial role in the healthcare industry by helping to reduce the risk of infections and ensuring hygiene standards in medical equipment, devices, and hospital environments. This sector demands materials that can effectively inhibit microbial growth while maintaining safety and durability. Following healthcare, packaging is another significant segment, driven by the need for antimicrobial solutions to extend shelf life and prevent contamination in food, pharmaceuticals, and other perishable goods. Automotive, consumer goods, and building & construction sectors also utilize antimicrobial plastics to enhance product safety and longevity in various applications.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the antimicrobial plastics market is projected to witness significant growth driven by increasing healthcare expenditures and rising consumer awareness of hygiene. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea lead in adopting antimicrobial plastics across medical devices, consumer electronics, and food packaging sectors. The market benefits from robust manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements in antimicrobial additives. Regulatory support for safety standards further facilitates market expansion.

Players: -

INEOS Group

BioCote Limited

Lonza Group

Microban International

RTP Company

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Palram Industries Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

DuPont de Nemours

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global antimicrobial plastics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

