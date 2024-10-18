Top Global Exhibition Organisers to Gather at TCEB’s 'Exhibition Industry Summit 2024' to Explore Thailand’s Premier Destination Potential

BANGKOK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading exhibition organisers and decision-makers across Europe and Asia will gather in Bangkok at the “Exhibition Industry Summit 2024”, the first exclusive event hosted by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB. They will meet Thai policymakers and business leaders to keep abreast of the country’s vision and gain insights into the potential of Thailand’s exhibition industry. The summit is scheduled for October 25, 2024, at the Capella Bangkok.

Themed “See Tomorrow Now”, the inaugural summit provides an opportunity for the participants to connect with business leaders and opens new business and investment opportunities. The event is aimed at showcasing Thailand’s strong potential and readiness as the preferred international exhibition destination, as well as the full support and cooperation from related businesses in Thailand’s exhibition industry who are ready to establish collaborations with international partners.

As a driving force in Thailand’s exhibition industry, TCEB has invited leaders and decision-makers from Europe and Asia to attend this inaugural summit to gain insights directly from the leaders of both Thailand’s government and private sectors. The open dialogues during the summit will nurture good understanding and relations among participants, leading to future cooperation and business opportunities. This will also strengthen the exhibition industry’s position as a key economic driver for Thailand.

Dr. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, Director, Exhibitions Department of TCEB, said, “Realising that exhibitions are key drivers of global trade and economy and the fact that Thailand has strong foundation, readiness, clear policy, and has continuously organised activities to promote this industry, TCEB initiated the Exhibition Industry Summit 2024. This inaugural event will serve as a platform for Thai and international exhibition industry to meet, connect and create future business and economic opportunities.”

At the summit, the participants will attend several talk sessions and panel discussions where industry leaders in champion sectors – health & wellness, automotive industry, logistics, and infrastructure, will share their views, insights and trends in the respective sectors.

The four key sectors where Thailand excels are highlighted at the summit. Thailand is well-known as a medical tourism hub with high-quality medical services and facilities. In the automotive sector, Thailand is the largest car and auto part maker in the region and has adopted advanced technology to upgrade the sector to a high-value automotive industry. In terms of logistics and infrastructure, the country has an impressive logistics system and infrastructure and has made significant investments in infrastructure development projects, such as the high-speed train and the development of special economic zones. When coupled with its strategic location, Thailand is well positioned to be the center connecting the transport and logistics systems of the entire region.

The exhibition industry is an important sector contributing significantly to Thailand’s economic development. The industry attracts a significant number of visitors and generates increasing income for the country. In the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2024 (ending July 2024), the exhibition industry has already generated 18,872 million baht income for the country, a 31 per cent increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, the total number of international MICE travellers attending exhibitions in Thailand was as high as 284,658, a 38 per cent increase from that in the fiscal year 2023.

The strong trend is enhanced by Thailand’s competitive advantages, including the readiness to support all sizes and types of exhibitions, easy access and transport convenience, and reputable hospitality. In a recent report by UFI, which is the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, Thailand’s total exhibition space is ranked No.1 in ASEAN, up from No.2 in 2021, and No. 4 in Asia, a significant improvement from No. 8 in 2021.

The Exhibition Industry Summit 2024 is a significant opportunity for Thailand and its exhibitions industry to demonstrate its capability, readiness and potential to become a premier destination. It also serves as a platform for world’s business leaders to meet and exchange views and insights, which will ignite new exhibition opportunities that will bring economic and social benefits to all.

