Industrial Noise Control Market to Reach $12.2 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Noise Control Market by Product (Silencers, Acoustic louvres, Noise control enclosures, Curtains and barrier walls, and Others), Material (Polymers and composite, Metal, Fabric, Glass, and Wood), and End User Industry (Industrial machinery, Metal processing, Automotive industry, Construction and mining, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "industrial noise control market" was valued at $7.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The industrial noise control (UHPC) market is driven increase in regulations on noise pollution, rise in awareness about worker safety, and the need for quieter operations in manufacturing and other industries. Growth in sectors such as construction, power generation, and automotive, which generate high noise levels, has increased the demand for noise control solutions such as barriers, silencers, and enclosures. In addition, technological advancements in acoustic materials and noise suppression equipment, along with rise in adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, are further boosting the market. The global push toward enhancing worker productivity and minimizing health risks also fuels demand.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $7,6 billion Market Size in 2033 $12.2 billion CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 340 Segments covered Product, Material, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in awareness of the adverse effects of industrial noise on workers' health Rise in construction and mining activities Statutory guidelines by governments for controlling excessive noise Opportunities Expansion in developing regions Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart technologies into noise control system Restraints High Implementation Costs Lack of Awareness and training

By Product

The noise control enclosures segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

The noise control enclosures segment in the industrial noise control market is experiencing growth owing to increasing regulations on workplace noise levels and growing awareness of the health impacts of noise pollution. Industries such as manufacturing, energy, and construction, are expanding rapidly, thereby boosting the demand for effective noise control solutions. Technological advancements in materials and design, such as the development of more efficient acoustic panels and modular enclosures, also support the segment growth.

By Material

The polymers and composite materials segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

The polymers and composite materials segment is experiencing growth owing to increasing industrial activities and stricter noise regulations. These materials offer better noise absorption and vibration damping, making them essential for meeting regulatory standards and enhancing worker comfort. Advancement in polymer technology, such as the development of high-performance elastomers and advanced composites, provide improved sound attenuation and durability.

By End User

The industrial machinery segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

The industrial machinery segment in the industrial noise control market is experiencing growth owing to increase in regulatory pressures, rise in awareness of workplace safety, and advancements in noise reduction technologies. Further, adoption of advanced acoustic materials, integration of smart noise monitoring systems, and use of predictive maintenance tools that identify and mitigate noise issues are rising. The market is also seeing a shift toward eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices in noise control solutions.



Leading Market Players: -

Envirotech Systems Limited

R. Kohlhauer GmbH

Ventac Co. Ltd

eNoiseControl

ceEntek

SysTech Design Inc.

Technofirst

Sound Seal,

Merford.

Cellofoam International GmbH & Co. KG

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Industrial noise control market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, investment, agreement, and contract to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

