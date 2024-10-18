Melcor Developments Ltd. Acknowledges the Expiration of the Melcor REIT “Go-Shop” Period

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. ("Melcor") (TSX: MRD) acknowledges the expiration of the 30-day “go-shop” period which was provided for in the previously announced arrangement agreement dated September 12, 2024 (“Arrangement Agreement”) between Melcor and Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust ("Melcor REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: MR.UN) (the “Transaction”).

Melcor has been considerate of the process undertaken by the REIT’s Independent Committee to solicit a superior offer and has refrained from speaking with unitholders during this “go-shop” period. As indicated in Melcor REIT’s press release of October 16, 2024 (the “REIT Release”), the “go-shop” period expired with no superior proposal having been received by Melcor REIT. Further to the REIT Release, Melcor REIT will be filing a Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) in connection with the special meeting to consider the arrangement contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement (the “Arrangement”). The Circular will include a recommendation, a detailed background to the Transaction, fairness opinions and an independent formal valuation.

Melcor believes the information contained in the Circular will assist in addressing questions and concerns raised by unitholders. Once the Circular is made publicly available, Melcor will be in a position to address unitholders directly, however until then, Melcor is not in a position to respond to any inquiries. The Circular and related materials for the meeting are expected to be made available by October 25, 2024 under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

