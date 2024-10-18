Trophée Roses des Sables 2024 – Official Rally Kickoff, TSplus Cheering for Crew 21

PAU, France, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is excited to announce that the adventure has officially begun! Teams participating in the Trophée Roses des Sables 2024 have gathered in Pau, France on October 15 and 16 for their final technical and administrative checks at the "Village Départ." This final stage allows participants to meet, complete verifications, and make last-minute preparations before heading south on their incredible journey through the Moroccan desert.

The Starting Point: Pau, Gateway to the Pyrenees

Pau, a city rich in history and nestled at the foot of the Pyrenees, provides an ideal backdrop for the event's launch. Over these two days, participants from across the globe are meeting to connect, share their experiences, and prepare for the journey ahead.

On October 16, the teams will set off, driving through southern Europe and crossing into Morocco, where the real challenges await. TSplus will be following every stage with excitement.

7 Stages Through the Moroccan Desert

From October 18 to 25, the rally will take the participants across seven stages, navigating a range of diverse and challenging Moroccan terrains, from rocky trails to vast desert dunes, and everything in between.

Key dates include:

October 16: Departure from Pau, France for Casablanca, Morocco

Crew 21: A Personal Challenge for a Noble Cause

Among the many teams participating this year is Crew 21, comprised of Alexandra, the pilot, and Pauline, her co-pilot. Both women are driven by a personal mission to support their association, Colibris des Sables, which raises awareness for autoimmune diseases.

Reflecting on their first impressions, Alexandra shared:

“It’s incredible to be here with all these amazing women. The excitement and anticipation are at their peak as we prepare for this life-changing experience.”

Pauline added:

“We’ve been preparing for months, and now the moment has come. We’re ready to face the challenges of the desert, united in our cause and supported by an amazing community.”

TSplus is proud to be one of the main sponsors of Crew 21, standing 100% behind them in this incredible journey.

Follow the Rally Live with TSplus!

Stay up to date with the race as it unfolds. Follow all the live updates on the official rally platform: course-en-direct.trophee-roses-des-sables.fr and don't miss the updates from Colibris des Sables on Instagram @Colibris_des_sables. TSplus will also regularly share updates on this official social media pages:

