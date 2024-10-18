Discover the SHC2.0 (Show Plus Chain) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that SHC2.0 (Show Plus Chain) will be listed on XT Exchange. The SHC2.0/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 09:00 on October 19, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on October 19, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 09:00 on October 20, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on October 20, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on October 21, 2024 (UTC)







About SHC2.0 (Show Plus Chain)

Show Plus Chain® (SHC2.0) is an innovative cryptocurrency designed to power the growing Show+® ecosystem, bridging the digital and real-world economies. The platform primarily supports prize money and sponsorships within Show+, an online competition platform projected for significant user engagement by 2025. SHC2.0 provides users with access to exclusive digital experiences, staking opportunities, service purchases, and engagement with Show+'s dynamic marketplace.

Built with a focus on real-world utility, SHC2.0 is designed for global scalability and integration across multiple industries, making it a key player in driving innovation within the digital economy. As the Show+ platform expands, SHC2.0 is poised to unlock new levels of engagement for users worldwide.

This listing on XT Exchange marks a pivotal opportunity for SHC2.0 and its community to extend their reach and boost their visibility within the global cryptocurrency space. By partnering with XT, SHC2.0 continues to become a widely recognized and utilized asset in the blockchain ecosystem.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for this listing: “We are excited to bring SHC2.0 to our platform. With its emphasis on real-world utility and its growing ecosystem, SHC2.0 aligns perfectly with XT’s mission of promoting innovative and community-driven digital assets. We believe this listing will attract significant interest and further diversify the assets available to our users.”

Website: https://www.showplus-chain.io/



Blockchain Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xE8B9C5C5561727D248aaC2A3207219BBAE25a16c



Whitepaper: https://www.showplus-chain.io/whitepaper

Channel: https://t.me/showpluschainofficial

Group: https://t.me/showpluschain

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pluschain41213

Android: https://bit.ly/ShowPlus_Android

IOS: https://apple.co/3UKRkA1

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

SHC2.0 (Show Plus Chain)

general@shinlee.ltd

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89ab2400-da06-4fc4-bd58-b9051b75c170