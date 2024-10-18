Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Third Quarter 2024

| Source: Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Record net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.5 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.62% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.18%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.63, compared to $1.35 in the prior quarter and $1.47 in the third quarter of 2023
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.01 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.7 million or 1.7% from June 30, 2024. Loans HFI increased 14.0% year over year
  • Total deposits were $2.11 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $105.4 million or 5.3% from June 30, 2024. Total deposits increased 19.1% year over year. Core deposits were $1.87 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $129.9 million or 7.4% from June 30, 2024. Core deposits increased 23.0% year over year
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $20.0 million as a result of strong deposit growth
  • Total cost of funding sources was 2.71% for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.78% in the prior quarter and an increase from 2.12% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Net interest margin was 4.44% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.48% in the prior quarter and 4.67% in the third quarter of 2023
  • Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to $2.1 million for the prior quarter and $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.32% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2024
  • Credit metrics remained strong with total criticized and classified loans at $24.8 million, or 1.23% of total loans, up from $16.9 million, or 0.85% of total loans, in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $36.87 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.22 since June 30, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 6.4% quarter-over-quarter and 22.1% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $8.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “For the third quarter we produced record net income and net interest income. We continued our strong momentum from the first half of the year and delivered Return on Equity of over 18% while Tangible Book Value is up over 22% year over year. The Company continued its strong growth in core deposits which yielded an increase of 19% year over year. The recent Fed rate cut allowed for an overall reduction in our cost of deposits while loan yields remain strong. We attribute this success to our Team and our Client centric Distinctly Different Service Model.”

Sowers added, “Our Team was proud to be recognized on The Best U.S. Banks 2024 list, sponsored by Crowe. The Bank ranked #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets. This accolade highlights CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering Client-focused banking solutions. Additionally, our SBA Team was rated the #1 504 Lender in the US for 2024.”

“The Company continues to outperform financially through unparalleled client service. This quarter’s Bank Director’s Magazine, rated PBAM as the 10th Best Bank of any size in the country. The Bank continues to expand its customer base and grow existing client relationships, despite a challenging interest rate environment. Superior financial results have created the ability to grow the balance sheet, invest in exceptional people, innovation, and technology, including infrastructure, risk management systems, and new products, while still maintaining solid capital ratios. This has enhanced CalPrivate's franchise value,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $25.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million or 4.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.5 million or 10.5% from the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 3.9% growth in interest-earning assets as interest income increased by $1.4 million, partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in asset yields. Interest income in the third quarter of 2024 was reduced by $0.3 million due to the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, which decreased asset yields by 6 basis points. Additionally, interest income in the prior quarter included $0.6 million from nonaccrual interest recognized upon the payoff of a loan during that quarter, contributing 11 basis points to asset yields in the prior quarter. Partially offsetting the increase in interest income was an increase of $0.3 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 2.4% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities, partially offset by a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 4.44%, compared to 4.48% for the prior quarter and 4.67% in the third quarter of 2023. The 4 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on loans, including a 6 basis point impact from the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. This was partially offset by a lower cost of total deposits. In addition, the prior quarter included 11 basis points from nonaccrual interest recognized upon the payoff of a loan during that quarter. The yield on earning assets was 6.91% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 7.02% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.78% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.62% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.67% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.27% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.28% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.42% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 2.61% at June 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The provision expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by a $32.7 million increase in loans HFI and a $0.5 million increase in the specific reserve on a nonaccrual loan. These factors were largely offset by lower reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real gross domestic product ("GDP") and commercial real estate ("CRE") price index growth forecasts used in our Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") model. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $9.1 million with a 10.96% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $587 thousand, compared with $8.0 million with a 12.16% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $661 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 49.46% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 49.46% in the prior quarter and 48.51% in the third quarter of 2023. The relatively unchanged efficiency ratio from the prior quarter reflects that noninterest expense increased proportionally to the increase in net interest income described above.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $2.39 billion, an increase of $100.7 million since June 30, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash balances, loans receivable, and investment securities. Total cash and due from banks was $207.2 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $48.8 million or 30.8%, since June 30, 2024, primarily due to strong core deposit growth. Loans HFI totaled $2.01 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.7 million or 1.7% since June 30, 2024. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $141.1 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $19.4 million or 15.9% since June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of September 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $9.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $13.0 million (pre-tax) as of June 30, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.2 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $2.11 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $105.4 million since June 30, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $129.9 million, which was driven by a $102.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $27.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift as short-term interest rates, though still elevated, began to decline during the quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 31.2% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.9 billion or 191.2% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $340 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $26.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI, compared to $26.6 million or 1.34% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from June 30, 2024 primarily reflects lower reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real GDP and CRE price index growth forecasts used in our CECL model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.48% of total assets as of September 30, 2024 compared to 0.11% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was due to $9.0 million in commercial real estate loans related to a single borrower relationship that were placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. These loans are secured by real estate collateral, with the current estimated fair value of collateral exceeding the outstanding loan amounts. Some of the loans also include partial SBA guarantees. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $14.9 million and $10.1 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of eight loans as of September 30, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $12.4 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 45.0%. The remaining loan was a $2.5 million unsecured commercial and industrial loan on nonaccrual status with a specific reserve of $2.0 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 September 30, 2024 (2)June 30, 2024
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio10.05%10.00%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio11.46%11.24%
Total risk-based capital ratio12.71%12.49%

(2) September 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs,  cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced  client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2023 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $29,555  $13,545  $20,013 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions  10,160   12,502   20,508 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank  167,459   132,330   157,807 
Total cash and due from banks  207,174   158,377   198,328 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,124   4,097   1,500 
Investment debt securities available for sale  141,100   121,725   86,648 
Loans held for sale  2,040   -   4,071 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts  2,012,457   1,979,720   1,764,846 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,594)  (26,591)  (23,789)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,985,863   1,953,129   1,741,057 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  9,586   9,586   8,915 
Right of use asset  4,344   4,719   2,827 
Premises and equipment, net  2,345   2,207   1,447 
Servicing assets, net  2,006   2,164   2,449 
Accrued interest receivable  7,738   7,906   6,877 
Other assets  20,053   21,774   20,100 
Total assets $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,074,219 
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
Liabilities         
Noninterest bearing $584,292  $557,055  $595,023 
Interest bearing  1,522,839   1,444,671   1,174,664 
Total deposits  2,107,131   2,001,726   1,769,687 
FHLB borrowings  28,000   48,000   82,000 
Other borrowings  17,967   17,965   17,959 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  19,062   16,551   29,894 
Total liabilities  2,172,160   2,084,242   1,899,540 
          
Shareholders' equity         
Common stock  74,688   74,636   73,416 
Additional paid-in capital  4,271   3,717   3,584 
Retained earnings  141,623   132,179   108,757 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (6,369)  (9,090)  (11,078)
Total shareholders' equity  214,213   201,442   174,679 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,074,219 



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


  For the three months ended  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2023  Sep 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2023 
Interest Income               
Loans $36,353  $35,538  $30,568  $104,897  $85,066 
Investment securities  1,345   1,090   562   3,414   1,702 
Deposits in other financial institutions  2,320   2,034   1,748   6,153   4,831 
Total interest income  40,018   38,662   32,878   114,464   91,599 
                
Interest Expense               
Deposits  13,468   13,040   8,210   38,638   19,715 
Borrowings  843   952   1,413   2,681   3,753 
Total interest expense  14,311   13,992   9,623   41,319   23,468 
                
Net interest income  25,707   24,670   23,255   73,145   68,131 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  304   2,136   471   2,673   (6,605)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  25,403   22,534   22,784   70,472   74,736 
                
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  504   430   313   1,322   971 
Net gain on sale of loans  587   661   466   1,929   1,111 
Other noninterest income  343   447   380   1,147   1,596 
Total noninterest income  1,434   1,538   1,159   4,398   3,678 
                
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and employee benefits  9,422   8,836   7,512   27,119   22,731 
Occupancy and equipment  818   822   781   2,410   2,382 
Data processing  1,238   1,183   1,064   3,479   2,886 
Professional services  252   424   564   1,164   166 
Other expenses  1,695   1,697   1,922   4,998   4,037 
Total noninterest expense  13,425   12,962   11,843   39,170   32,202 
Income before provision for income taxes  13,412   11,110   12,100   35,700   46,212 
Provision for income taxes  3,959   3,283   3,611   10,536   13,215 
Net income $9,453  $7,827  $8,489  $25,164  $32,997 
Net income available to common shareholders $9,373  $7,761  $8,422  $24,970  $32,763 
                
Earnings per share               
Basic earnings per share $1.64  $1.36  $1.49  $4.39  $5.81 
Diluted earnings per share $1.63  $1.35  $1.47  $4.33  $5.75 
                
Average shares outstanding  5,707,723   5,702,938   5,658,340   5,693,972   5,640,764 
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,767,401   5,762,616   5,709,994   5,761,087   5,697,911 



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2023 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets                           
Deposits in other financial institutions $171,347  $2,320   5.39% $152,563  $2,034   5.36% $130,583  $1,748   5.31%
Investment securities  142,442   1,345   3.78%  123,876   1,090   3.52%  101,313   562   2.22%
Loans, including LHFS  1,989,748   36,353   7.27%  1,939,746   35,538   7.37%  1,745,113   30,568   6.95%
Total interest-earning assets  2,303,537   40,018   6.91%  2,216,185   38,662   7.02%  1,977,009   32,878   6.60%
Noninterest-earning assets  24,862         25,675         28,188       
Total Assets $2,328,399        $2,241,860        $2,005,197       
                            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                           
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  150,674   616   1.63%  130,361   463   1.43%  99,243   402   1.61%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  891,697   7,745   3.46%  845,856   7,354   3.50%  657,453   4,248   2.56%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  171,746   1,857   4.30%  164,714   1,690   4.13%  114,437   933   3.23%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,214,117   10,218   3.35%  1,140,931   9,507   3.35%  871,133   5,583   2.54%
Total brokered deposits  258,614   3,250   5.00%  284,290   3,533   5.00%  202,644   2,627   5.14%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,472,731   13,468   3.64%  1,425,221   13,040   3.68%  1,073,777   8,210   3.03%
                            
FHLB advances  36,142   437   4.81%  47,373   581   4.93%  87,190   1,142   5.20%
Other borrowings  17,966   406   8.99%  17,966   371   8.31%  17,958   271   5.99%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,526,839   14,311   3.73%  1,490,560   13,992   3.78%  1,178,925   9,623   3.24%
                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  574,466         535,878         625,115       
Total Funding Sources  2,101,305   14,311   2.71%  2,026,438   13,992   2.78%  1,804,040   9,623   2.12%
                            
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  18,205         16,334         27,810       
Shareholders' equity  208,889         199,088         173,347       
                            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,328,399        $2,241,860        $2,005,197       
                            
Net interest income/spread    $25,707   4.20%    $24,670   4.24%    $23,255   4.48%
Net interest margin        4.44%        4.48%        4.67%



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2023 
  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		  Average
Balance		  Interest  Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $153,207  $6,153   5.36% $131,621  $4,831   4.91%
Investment securities  128,720   3,414   3.54%  108,071   1,702   2.10%
Loans  1,932,809   104,897   7.25%  1,673,254   85,066   6.80%
Total interest-earning assets  2,214,736   114,464   6.90%  1,912,946   91,599   6.40%
Noninterest-earning assets  25,334         28,581       
Total Assets $2,240,070        $1,941,527       
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered  130,365   1,520   1.56%  99,734   1,109   1.49%
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  834,650   21,520   3.44%  640,803   10,196   2.13%
Time deposits, excluding brokered  164,082   5,130   4.18%  99,685   2,108   2.83%
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,129,097   28,170   3.33%  840,222   13,413   2.13%
Total brokered deposits  276,863   10,468   5.05%  170,256   6,302   4.95%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  1,405,960   38,638   3.67%  1,010,478   19,715   2.61%
                   
FHLB advances  44,452   1,632   4.90%  77,651   2,938   5.06%
Other borrowings  17,965   1,049   7.80%  17,969   815   6.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  1,468,377   41,319   3.76%  1,106,098   23,468   2.84%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  554,700         649,863       
Total Funding Sources  2,023,077   41,319   2.73%  1,755,961   23,468   1.79%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  17,522         24,718       
Shareholders' equity  199,471         160,848       
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,240,070        $1,941,527       
                   
Net interest income/spread    $73,145   4.17%    $68,131   4.61%
Net interest margin        4.41%        4.76%




PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $207,174  $158,377  $141,501  $178,100  $198,328 
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions  4,124   4,097   4,032   4,000   1,500 
Investment securities  141,100   121,725   114,067   102,499   86,648 
Loans held for sale  2,040   -   383   1,233   4,071 
Total loans held-for-investment  2,012,457   1,979,720   1,906,992   1,847,161   1,764,846 
Allowance for loan losses  (26,594)  (26,591)  (24,693)  (24,476)  (23,789)
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance  1,985,863   1,953,129   1,882,299   1,822,685   1,741,057 
Right of use asset  4,344   4,719   2,765   3,096   2,827 
Premises and equipment, net  2,345   2,207   1,804   1,700   1,447 
Other assets and interest receivable  39,383   41,430   40,926   39,155   38,341 
Total assets $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $2,074,219 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Noninterest Bearing $584,292  $557,055  $516,294  $572,755  $595,023 
Interest Bearing  1,522,839   1,444,671   1,388,381   1,302,615   1,174,664 
Total Deposits  2,107,131   2,001,726   1,904,675   1,875,370   1,769,687 
Borrowings  45,967   65,965   70,963   74,961   99,959 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  19,062   16,551   18,107   16,354   29,894 
Total liabilities  2,172,160   2,084,242   1,993,745   1,966,685   1,899,540 
Shareholders' equity               
Common stock  74,688   74,636   74,105   74,003   73,416 
Additional paid-in capital  4,271   3,717   4,108   3,679   3,584 
Retained earnings  141,623   132,179   124,464   116,604   108,757 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (6,369)  (9,090)  (8,645)  (8,503)  (11,078)
Total shareholders' equity  214,213   201,442   194,032   185,783   174,679 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,386,373  $2,285,684  $2,187,777  $2,152,468  $2,074,219 
                
Book value per common share $37.21  $35.03  $33.94  $32.48  $30.63 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $36.87  $34.65  $33.55  $32.08  $30.20 
Shares outstanding  5,756,207   5,751,143   5,717,519   5,719,115   5,703,350 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


 For the three months ended 
 Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Interest income$40,018  $38,662  $35,784  $34,063  $32,878 
Interest expense 14,311   13,992   13,016   11,875   9,623 
Net interest income 25,707   24,670   22,768   22,188   23,255 
Provision for credit losses 304   2,136   233   459   471 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,403   22,534   22,535   21,729   22,784 
               
Service charges on deposit accounts 504   430   388   373   313 
Net gain on sale of loans 587   661   681   436   466 
Other noninterest income 343   447   357   435   380 
Total noninterest income 1,434   1,538   1,426   1,244   1,159 
               
Compensation and employee benefits 9,422   8,836   8,861   7,942   7,512 
Occupancy and equipment 818   822   770   790   781 
Data processing 1,238   1,183   1,058   1,001   1,064 
Professional services 252   424   488   410   564 
Other expenses 1,695   1,697   1,606   1,625   1,922 
Total noninterest expense 13,425   12,962   12,783   11,768   11,843 
               
Income before provision for income taxes 13,412   11,110   11,178   11,205   12,100 
Income taxes 3,959   3,283   3,294   3,346   3,611 
Net income$9,453  $7,827  $7,884  $7,859  $8,489 
Net income available to common shareholders$9,373  $7,761  $7,832  $7,800  $8,422 
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share$1.64  $1.36  $1.38  $1.38  $1.49 
Diluted earnings per share$1.63  $1.35  $1.36  $1.36  $1.47 
               
Average shares outstanding 5,707,723   5,702,938   5,679,843   5,664,028   5,658,340 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,767,401   5,762,616   5,754,937   5,723,735   5,709,994 


 Performance Ratios 
 Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
ROAA 1.62%  1.40%  1.48%  1.51%  1.68%
ROAE 18.00%  15.81%  16.66%  17.29%  19.43%
ROATCE (1) 18.18%  15.99%  16.86%  17.53%  19.74%
Net interest margin 4.44%  4.48%  4.31%  4.33%  4.67%
Net interest spread 4.20%  4.24%  4.08%  4.11%  4.48%
Efficiency ratio (1) 49.46%  49.46%  52.84%  50.22%  48.51%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.29%  2.32%  2.39%  2.26%  2.34%

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Total assets $2,328,399  $2,241,860  $2,148,978  $2,062,486  $2,005,197 
Earning assets $2,303,537  $2,216,185  $2,123,509  $2,034,556  $1,977,009 
Total loans, including loans held for sale $1,989,748  $1,939,746  $1,868,308  $1,788,572  $1,745,113 
Total deposits $2,047,197  $1,961,099  $1,872,737  $1,788,659  $1,698,892 
Total shareholders' equity $208,889  $199,088  $190,326  $180,287  $173,347 


  Loan Balances by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):               
Investor owned $560,481  $566,314  $573,587  $583,069  $541,088 
Owner occupied  221,364   216,876   216,123   202,106   185,296 
Multifamily  175,387   177,390   175,629   168,324   159,700 
Secured by single family  190,738   181,744   157,092   146,370   153,132 
Land and construction  68,186   58,109   35,975   33,655   30,253 
SBA secured by real estate  395,646   388,271   385,416   349,676   343,576 
Total CRE  1,611,802   1,588,704   1,543,822   1,483,200   1,413,045 
Commercial business:               
Commercial and industrial  383,874   378,161   352,417   350,879   337,815 
SBA non-real estate secured  15,101   10,758   8,657   9,807   11,081 
Total commercial business  398,975   388,919   361,074   360,686   348,896 
Consumer  1,680   2,097   2,096   3,275   2,905 
Total loans held for investment $2,012,457  $1,979,720  $1,906,992  $1,847,161  $1,764,846 


  Deposits by Type 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Noninterest-bearing DDA $584,292  $557,055  $516,294  $572,755  $595,023 
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered  182,268   156,253   117,129   121,829   108,508 
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered  920,219   861,508   812,841   742,617   696,499 
Time deposits, excluding brokered  186,583   168,664   160,605   147,583   122,622 
Total deposits, excluding brokered  1,873,362   1,743,480   1,606,869   1,584,784   1,522,652 
Total brokered deposits  233,769   258,246   297,806   290,586   247,035 
Total deposits $2,107,131  $2,001,726  $1,904,675  $1,875,370  $1,769,687 



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)


  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Allowance for loan losses:               
Beginning balance $26,591  $24,693  $24,476  $23,789  $22,588 
Provision for loan losses  3   1,994   251   687   1,194 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  -   (96)  (34)  -   7 
Ending balance  26,594   26,591   24,693   24,476   23,789 
Reserve for unfunded commitments  2,165   1,865   1,723   1,741   1,969 
Total allowance for credit losses $28,759  $28,456  $26,416  $26,217  $25,758 


  Asset Quality 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Total loans held-for-investment $2,012,457  $1,979,720  $1,906,992  $1,847,161  $1,764,846 
Allowance for loan losses $(26,594) $(26,591) $(24,693) $(24,476) $(23,789)
30-89 day past due loans $-  $-  $-  $1,470  $2,500 
90+ day past due loans $11,512  $2,500  $3,530  $3,874  $1,374 
Nonaccrual loans $11,512  $2,500  $4,656  $5,053  $5,105 
NPAs / Assets  0.48%  0.11%  0.21%  0.23%  0.25%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO  0.57%  0.13%  0.24%  0.27%  0.29%
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $-  $96  $34  $-  $(7)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)  0.00%  0.02%  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI  1.32%  1.34%  1.29%  1.33%  1.35%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans  231.01%  1,063.64%  530.35%  484.39%  465.99%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
       
  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2023 
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes      
Income before provision for income taxes $35,700  $46,212 
ANI recovery (1)  -   (7,708)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2)  -   (1,635)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3)  -   (986)
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $35,700  $35,883 
       
Adjusted net income      
Net income $25,164  $32,997 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   (5,430)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   (1,152)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   (694)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $25,164  $25,721 
       
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")      
Diluted earnings per share $4.33  $5.75 
ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4)  -   (0.94)
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4)  -   (0.20)
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)  -   (0.12)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $4.33  $4.49 
       
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,761,087   5,697,911 

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.


  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                
  For the three months ended 
  Sep 30, 2024  Jun 30, 2024  Mar 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2023  Sep 30, 2023 
Efficiency Ratio               
Noninterest expense $13,425  $12,962  $12,783  $11,768  $11,843 
Net interest income  25,707   24,670   22,768   22,188   23,255 
Noninterest income  1,434   1,538   1,426   1,244   1,159 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  27,141   26,208   24,194   23,432   24,414 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  49.46%  49.46%  52.84%  50.22%  48.51%
                
Pretax pre-provision net revenue               
Net interest income $25,707  $24,670  $22,768  $22,188  $23,255 
Noninterest income  1,434   1,538   1,426   1,244   1,159 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  27,141   26,208   24,194   23,432   24,414 
Less: Noninterest expense  13,425   12,962   12,783   11,768   11,843 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $13,716  $13,246  $11,411  $11,664  $12,571 
                
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity               
Net income $9,453  $7,827  $7,884  $7,859  $8,489 
Average assets  2,328,399   2,241,860   2,148,978   2,062,486   2,005,197 
Average shareholders' equity  208,889   199,088   190,326   180,287   173,347 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,051   2,163   2,208   2,451   2,709 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  206,838   196,925   188,118   177,836   170,638 
                
Return on average assets  1.62%  1.40%  1.48%  1.51%  1.68%
Return on average equity  18.00%  15.81%  16.66%  17.29%  19.43%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  18.18%  15.99%  16.86%  17.53%  19.74%
                
Tangible book value per share               
Total equity  214,213   201,442   194,032   185,783   174,679 
Less: Total intangible assets  2,006   2,164   2,203   2,318   2,449 
Total tangible equity  212,207   199,278   191,829   183,465   172,230 
Shares outstanding  5,756,207   5,751,143   5,717,519   5,719,115   5,703,350 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $36.87  $34.65  $33.55  $32.08  $30.20 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.


  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
       
  Year to Date 
  Sep 30, 2024  Sep 30, 2023 
Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $39,170  $32,202 
Net interest income  73,145   68,131 
Noninterest income  4,398   3,678 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  77,543   71,809 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  50.51%  44.84%
       
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $39,170  $32,202 
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation  -   1,635 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)  39,170   33,837 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  77,543   71,809 
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination  -   (84)
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)  77,543   71,725 
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  50.51%  47.18%
       
Pretax pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $73,145  $68,131 
Noninterest income  4,398   3,678 
Total net interest income and noninterest income  77,543   71,809 
Less: Noninterest expense  39,170   32,202 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $38,373  $39,607 
       
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity      
Net income $25,164  $32,997 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)  25,164   25,721 
Average assets  2,240,070   1,941,527 
Average shareholders' equity  199,471   160,848 
Less: Average intangible assets  2,140   2,879 
Average tangible common equity  197,331   157,969 
       
Return on average assets  1.50%  2.27%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)  1.50%  1.77%
Return on average equity  16.85%  27.43%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)  16.85%  21.38%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  17.03%  27.93%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)  17.03%  21.77%

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data