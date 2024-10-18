Seraph Launches Public Test Realm, Offering Exclusive Early Access and Rewards to Players

Web3 Game Launches Final PTR Test, Paving the Way for Official Season 1 Release

SEOUL, Korea, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seraph, one of the most highly anticipated AAA Web3 games, is set to launch its Public Test Realm (PTR) on Oct. 17, 2024. This milestone marks a significant step in the game’s development, giving players early access to new features and gameplay mechanics ahead of the official release of Season 1.

The PTR will allow players to explore exclusive in-game content, participate in time-limited events, and earn valuable rewards. This testing phase offers players the opportunity to provide feedback and help shape the final version of the game.

Exciting Play-to-Earn Opportunities

Coinciding with the PTR launch, Seraph is also unveiling the RUSH Season 1 event. During this event, players can earn Starry Feathers, which will be redeemable for $SERAPH tokens in the future. By completing tasks and earning points, players can unlock rewards, including:

100 Points: 1 Starry Feather

200 Points: 1 Starry Feather

500 Points: 3 Starry Feathers

1,000 Points: 5 Starry Feathers

Starry Feathers can be minted as NFTs, providing players with the flexibility to trade or hold them for future token airdrops. All in-game activities, including NFT minting, will be managed through the ActPass wallet system.

New Features and Content in the PTR

Throughout the PTR test, players can expect a series of updates designed to enhance gameplay and introduce new content. Key features include:

Activation Code Invitation Rewards

Secret Prison Mode

New Guild Gameplay and Class Adjustments

Cosmetic System Enhancements

Chaos Dungeon Treasure Chest Broadcast

Adventure Notes and New Dark Gold Equipment

Players will also get a first look at the new Druid character, along with updated Void Realm maps, new leveling systems, and dynamic gameplay elements designed to keep the testing experience engaging.

Seraph’s Growing Success

Seraph has already made waves in the GameFi space, achieving over 17,000 ETH in NFT trading volume and attracting more than 90,000 active players during its Season 0 phase. Built on the BNB Chain, Seraph continues to push the boundaries of Web3 gaming innovation.

By joining the PTR, players can secure early access to exclusive content, unlock rewards during the RUSH event, and gain valuable assets for future game updates—without any upfront investment required.

How to Participate

To join the PTR, players need to obtain an activation code, which can be accessed through official Seraph channels. Registration is open at https://reserve.seraph.game/ , where players can secure their spot and start exploring Seraph’s final PTR phase.

For more information and updates, visit the official website at https://www.seraph.game/#/news .

