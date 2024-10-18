Global Gold Mining Industry Research 2024: Production Forecasted to Reach 135.2 Million Ounces in 2025, Driven by Canada, Ghana, and China - Outlook to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gold Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides historical and forecast data on gold production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world gold prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global gold industry. It further profiles major gold producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



In 2024, global gold production is expected to reach 131.4 million ounces (moz), up by 2.2% over 2023. Canada is expected to be the key contributor to this growth, with production forecast to increase by 15.2%, followed by Indonesia and Ghana, with 9.6% and 8.5% respective growth rates. Furthermore, global production is expected to grow by 3.0% in 2025 to reach 135.2moz, linked to expected increases in production from Canada, Ghana and China, among others. Looking ahead, The analyst forecasts a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% for global gold production, reaching 141.6moz by 2030.



Scope

The report contains an overview of the global gold mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global gold mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Gold production

Competitive landscape

Gold prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand drivers

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Newmont Goldcorp Corp

Barrick Gold Corp

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd

Kinross Gold Corp

Polyus Gold

