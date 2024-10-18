Global Gold Mining Industry Research 2024: Production Forecasted to Reach 135.2 Million Ounces in 2025, Driven by Canada, Ghana, and China - Outlook to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gold Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides historical and forecast data on gold production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world gold prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global gold industry. It further profiles major gold producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
In 2024, global gold production is expected to reach 131.4 million ounces (moz), up by 2.2% over 2023. Canada is expected to be the key contributor to this growth, with production forecast to increase by 15.2%, followed by Indonesia and Ghana, with 9.6% and 8.5% respective growth rates. Furthermore, global production is expected to grow by 3.0% in 2025 to reach 135.2moz, linked to expected increases in production from Canada, Ghana and China, among others. Looking ahead, The analyst forecasts a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% for global gold production, reaching 141.6moz by 2030.
Scope
- The report contains an overview of the global gold mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global gold mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.
Reasons to Buy
- To gain an understanding of the global gold mining industry, relevant driving factors
- To understand historical and forecast trend on global gold production
- To identify key players in the global gold mining industry
- To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Reserves
- Gold production
- Competitive landscape
- Gold prices
- Major active mines
- Major development projects
- Major exploration projects
- Demand drivers
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Newmont Goldcorp Corp
- Barrick Gold Corp
- AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
- Kinross Gold Corp
- Polyus Gold
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewrycr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.