Switzerland Power Industry Trends and Outlook Report 2015-2023 & 2024-2035 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape Featuring Axpo, Alpiq, and BKW

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Switzerland and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Renewable power to become primary generation source by 2035.

1.2 Solar PV to continue its dominance in renewable power.



2 Introduction

2.1 Switzerland Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 Switzerland Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis



4 Switzerland Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Switzerland Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 Switzerland Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Electricity Supply Act (ESA)

5.5 Federal Act - Secure Electricity Supply for Renewables

5.6 Law on Renewable Energy Targets

5.7 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

5.8 Climate and Innovation Act

5.9 Energy Strategy 2050

Measures for increasing energy efficiency.

Measures for the development of renewable energies

Measures with respect to electricity grids

Further measures

5.10 Hydrogen Energy

5.11 COVID-19 Green Recovery and Solar PV Rebate Program

5.12 Energy Research Program

5.13 Swiss Energy Research for the Energy Transition (SWEET)

5.14 Risk Guarantee Scheme for Geothermal Power Projects

5.15 Floating Market Premiums

5.16 Compensatory feed-in remuneration at cost (KEV)

5.17 Auctions



6 Switzerland Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 Switzerland Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading



8 Switzerland Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Axpo Holding AG

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

8.2 Alpiq Holding AG

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

8.3 BKW AG

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi4c8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.