UXLINK Strengthens Ecosystem with Strategic Partnerships to Drive Token Growth and Innovation





SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK is pleased to announce several strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its ecosystem and supporting the growth of new Web3 projects. Through its UFLY eco-fund, UXLINK will provide resources to top-tier developers and emerging projects, enabling them to issue tokens and develop thriving communities.

“Partnering with innovative projects aligns with our vision of creating a robust and sustainable Web3 ecosystem,” said Sean, Founder at UXLINK. “By leveraging our infrastructure and UFLY eco-fund, we aim to attract the brightest minds in the industry to build on UXLINK.”

Supporting Community Development and Growth

These partnerships will deploy new applications on platforms such as Line and KakaoTalk, offering unique social experiences and driving user engagement. UXLINK’s UFLY eco-fund is designed to accelerate the growth of these projects, ensuring they have the support and resources needed to succeed in the competitive Web3 landscape.

About UXLINK:

UXLINK is the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UXLINK aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community.

