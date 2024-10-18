Soccer Front Shirt Sponsors in Key Markets Outside Europe 2024: Focus on US, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soccer Front of Shirt Sponsors in Key Markets Outside Europe 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores the main front-of-shirt rights in the global soccer market outside of Europe. The report focusses on 12 major leagues from different continents, looking specifically at the topflight markets in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and the United States. It explores or the main brands affiliated with these teams, highlighting the main industries involved and history of the partnerships.



The gambling industry stands as the most prominent in the market, despite growing restrictions being applied in other markets in Europe. The Saudi Arabian Pro League boasts the highest collective annual value. The leagues in Brazil and the United States complete the top three most valued leagues for front-of-shirt rights found within this report.



A strong breakdown of the 12 individual leagues focused on, including every active deal in the topflight. The report offers a greater breakdown of the market, highlighting the key industries involved and durability of the partnerships. It also offers a good overview of the market from a brand perspective, understanding which brands are most globally targeting soccer.



The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the global soccer league market in 2024. It offers a key insight into the main front-of-shirt landscape of soccer outside of the main markets in Europe. The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on the single most popular sport in the world, with a greater interest on the smaller markets internationally.

Soccer is the biggest sport in the world and its interest go beyond that of the big markets in Europe. South America has long had a big affiliation with the sport, but the domestic landscape of the sport is evolving into new markets. In particular, there has been substantial growth in North America and the Middle East regions over the past few years.

1. Executive Summary



2. Overall Market Analysis



3. Individual league Breakdown



4. Appendix



Annual Values of the Overall Market for Each League

Biggest deals in the market

Deal Tiers

brands with multiple deals

Industry Breakdown

Annual Team Values

Year-on-Year Changes

League Breakdown by Industry

Partnership History

