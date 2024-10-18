CoinW Concludes Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai, Reveals Long-Term DEX Ambition

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After securing two consecutive high-profile sponsorships this year in Dubai, CoinW has successfully wrapped up its second major event in Dubai— the Future Blockchain Summit . The event, from the exhibit space to the exclusive after-party, highlighted the 7-year-old exchange's growing focus on ecosystem partnerships. Notably, CoinW's CEO Sonia Shaw made her first public statement revealing the company's long-term goal to evolve into a decentralized exchange (DEX).





In contrast to TOKEN2049 Dubai, the Future Blockchain Summit featured a broader array of exhibitors, covering industries such as blockchain and AI. The summit, with strong backing from the Dubai government and regulators, drew over 70,000 attendees and more than 1,200 investors.

This year, CoinW has placed a strategic emphasis on expanding its ecosystem partnerships . At the summit, the company co-exhibited with the Dubai Blockchain Center, strengthening its local ties. The after-party, held on October 16 at The Theater in Dubai, was an exclusive, invitation-only event aimed at fostering deeper industry relationships. In contrast to previous large-scale parties that hosted over 1,000 guests, this more intimate gathering brought together around 100 industry movers, including key media partners such as Cointelegraph’s CEO and CoinDesk’s regional director, as well as institutional partners and project teams from Aero Block, Skyrise Lab, and Crypto University. Influencers such as Quinten Francois, Thomaskralow, Yurufuwa, and Xana were also in attendance.







Roundtable discussions remained a key component of the summit, offering a platform for industry peers to share insights. Although topics such as mass adoption and compliance have been widely discussed, this year’s evolving regulatory landscape, the surge in BTC Layer 2 development, and the post-market wave have added new depth to these conversations. During a panel on the second day, CEO Sonia Shaw participated in a discussion on centralized and decentralized compliance, where she shared CoinW’s ultimate vision. “CEX is currently the easiest route, but eventually, everyone will transition to DEX. While 80% of new users today are onboarded through centralized exchanges, our ultimate goal at CoinW is to become a DEX,” she explained.