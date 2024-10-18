Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

| Source: SP Group A/S SP Group A/S

Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  

No. of shares purchased back		Average transaction price 

Amount (DKK)
Accumulated latest announcement38,905308.1711,989,515.00
    
11-10-2024900329.00296,100.00
14-10-2024600331.01198,603.00
15-10-20241,200321.00385,200.00
16-10-202436318.0011,448.00
17-10-20241,200320.00384,000.00
    
Accumulated this period3,936324.021,275,351.00
    
Accumulated under the program42,841309.6313,264,866.00

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 420,402 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.4 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

Attachment


Attachments

Meddelelse nr. 24 - Share buy back - 18 10 24