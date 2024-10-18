Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

The following transactions have been made under the program:





No. of shares purchased back Average transaction price



Amount (DKK) Accumulated latest announcement 38,905 308.17 11,989,515.00 11-10-2024 900 329.00 296,100.00 14-10-2024 600 331.01 198,603.00 15-10-2024 1,200 321.00 385,200.00 16-10-2024 36 318.00 11,448.00 17-10-2024 1,200 320.00 384,000.00 Accumulated this period 3,936 324.02 1,275,351.00 Accumulated under the program 42,841 309.63 13,264,866.00

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 420,402 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.4 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

