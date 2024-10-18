Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.
According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.
The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
No. of shares purchased back
|Average transaction price
|
Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated latest announcement
|38,905
|308.17
|11,989,515.00
|11-10-2024
|900
|329.00
|296,100.00
|14-10-2024
|600
|331.01
|198,603.00
|15-10-2024
|1,200
|321.00
|385,200.00
|16-10-2024
|36
|318.00
|11,448.00
|17-10-2024
|1,200
|320.00
|384,000.00
|Accumulated this period
|3,936
|324.02
|1,275,351.00
|Accumulated under the program
|42,841
|309.63
|13,264,866.00
As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 420,402 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.4 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.
