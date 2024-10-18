Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 10/23/202410/23/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,3154,450
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.200/7.87084.510/2.484
Total Number of Bids Received 2822
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,1655,200
Total Number of Successful Bids 1818
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1818
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.200/7.87084.510/2.484
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.460/7.75084.840/2.449
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.200/7.87084.510/2.484
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.279/7.84084.695/2.465
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.460/7.75084.840/2.449
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.098/7.92084.410/2.495
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.232/7.86084.661/2.468
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.531.17