|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|10/23/2024
|10/23/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,315
|4,450
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.200
|/
|7.870
|84.510
|/
|2.484
|Total Number of Bids Received
|28
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|11,165
|5,200
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.200
|/
|7.870
|84.510
|/
|2.484
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.460
|/
|7.750
|84.840
|/
|2.449
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.200
|/
|7.870
|84.510
|/
|2.484
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.279
|/
|7.840
|84.695
|/
|2.465
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.460
|/
|7.750
|84.840
|/
|2.449
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.098
|/
|7.920
|84.410
|/
|2.495
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.232
|/
|7.860
|84.661
|/
|2.468
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.53
|1.17
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management