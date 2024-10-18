Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or the “Company”) [Nasdaq: HSDT], a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that it plans to participate in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other industry professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

Management will be presenting at 4:30pm ET on October 30th and holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

