Media Invitation: Sneak a Peek of "Mystic Moonlight Masquerade Gala"

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aurora Masquerade Foundation cordially invites you to an exclusive news conference and sneak peek of our upcoming fundraising gala, "Mystic Moonlight Masquerade." This new conference will be held on October 22, 2024, and promises to be an unforgettable experience combining elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy.

Date: October 22, 2024

Time: 2:00pm - 5:00pm

2:00 PM: Meet and Greet with mocktails and light snacks

3:00 PM: Guest Speakers and Information Sharing

3:45 PM: Question and Answer Period



Location: Calgary Marriot Downtown 110 9th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB T2G 5A6

Please RSVP by [October 21, 2024 at 5:00pm] by email at: lynea@auroramasquerade.com or phone at: 587-355-8421.

"Mystic Moonlight Masquerade" will be a grand 800-person venetian fundraising gala concert hosted out of the Empire Banquet Hall, featuring a stunning blend of Symphony Orchestra performances and sets from three renowned Electronic Dance Music DJs. Attendees will be mesmerized by a bold Drag Performance, the artistry of Cirque de le Nuit performers, and inspired by special awards presentations. The evening will also include exciting auctions and many more surprises.

This event is a celebration with a cause—100% of the net proceeds will benefit Skipping Stone and Calgary Outlink, supporting vital community 2SLGBTQIA+ programs.

We invite media outlets from across Alberta, including radio, digital news platforms, television stations, magazines, and newspapers, to join us for this exclusive preview. Your coverage will help us amplify the impact of this momentous occasion.

We look forward to sharing the enchantment of "Mystic Moonlight Masquerade" with you.

Join us for an afternoon of intrigue, inspiration, and insight, as we unveil the magic behind this spectacular gala.

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Lynea Vaugeois Hetherington

Founder – Aurora Masquerade Foundation

E: lynea@auroramasquerade.com

P: 587-355-8421