BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $6.7 Million in Third Quarter 2024; Reports $0.36 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.36, compared to $0.14 in the preceding quarter and $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

“Our liquidity profile and capital position continue to strengthen as management remains focused on optimizing the Bank’s balance sheet. We are very pleased with the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering during the third quarter that generated a positive response from the investors. The offering was upsized from an initial target of $33.5 million to $40.0 million and further bolstered our capital position. The transaction was in line with our strategy of refinancing our existing $33.5 million of subordinated debt that had started to lose Tier 2 regulatory capital status,” stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.725 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $2.935 billion at June 30, 2024.

Net interest margin was 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.60 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 5.43 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.56 percent for the second quarter of 2024, and 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 53.22 percent compared to 68.55 percent in the prior quarter, and 57.09 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.72 percent, compared to 0.30 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.70 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the third quarter was 8.29 percent, compared to 3.52 percent in the prior quarter, and 8.92 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans was 1.11 percent at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.10 percent at the prior quarter-end and 0.96 percent at September 30, 2023.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $3.088 billion at September 30, 2024, decreased 6.4 percent from $3.286 billion at September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $218.6 million, or 5.7 percent, to $3.614 billion at September 30, 2024, from $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was mainly related to a decrease in loans of $191.8 million. The decrease was primarily from loan payoffs/paydowns that exceeded loan originations.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $36.4 million, or 13.0 percent, to $243.1 million at September 30, 2024, from $279.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the withdrawal of brokered deposits.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $191.8 million, or 5.8 percent, to $3.088 billion at September 30, 2024, from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases of $137.2 million in commercial real estate multi-family loans, $46.3 million in construction loans and 1-4 family residential loans of $7.2 million for the same period. Commercial business loans also decreased $837 thousand. The allowance for credit losses increased $1.1 million to $34.7 million, or 98.2 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities increased by $11.4 million, or 11.8 percent, to $108.3 million at September 30, 2024, from $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, as excess liquidity has been deployed into the securities portfolio.

Deposits decreased by $254.5 million, or 8.5 percent, to $2.725 billion at September 30, 2024, from $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023. A majority of the decline was due to a decrease in certificates of deposit of $175.8 million. The reduction in certificates of deposit was mainly caused by the withdrawal of brokered deposits which was partially offset by an increase in retail time deposits.

Total borrowings increased by $23.0 million to $533.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $510.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in borrowings was primarily due to the successful completion of the $40 million subordinated debt offering during the third quarter of 2024. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.26 percent at September 30, 2024 and 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of September 30, 2024 was 1.20 years. The interest rate of the Company’s subordinated debt balances was 8.87 percent at September 30, 2024 and 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $14.1 million, or 4.5 percent, to $328.1 million at September 30, 2024, from $314.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to an increase in additional paid in capital attributable to the issuance of additional shares of preferred stock of $4.7 million during 2024, or 18.8 percent, to $29.8 million at September 30, 2024, and an increase in retained earnings of $5.8 million, or 4.3 percent, to $141.8 million at September 30, 2024 from $135.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in preferred stock paid in capital was due to the issuance of 427 shares of its Series J Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock during the nine-month period.

Third Quarter 2024 Income Statement Review

Net income was $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The third quarter of 2024 benefited from higher non-interest income of $1.7 million and lower non-interest expense of $1.5 million, compared to the third quarter of 2023. This was offset by net interest income that was lower by $2.6 million relative to the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher interest expense and lower interest income.

Net interest income decreased by $2.6 million, or 10.3 percent, to $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, from $25.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense and lower interest income.

Interest income decreased by $441 thousand, or 0.9 percent, to $48.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $119.3 million, or 3.2 percent, to $3.579 billion for the third quarter of 2024 from $3.698 billion for the third quarter of 2023, while the average yield increased 13 basis points to 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 5.31 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

Interest expense increased by $2.2 million to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $23.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase resulted from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 45 basis points to 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.17 percent for the third quarter of 2023, offset by a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities of $123.4 million to $2.823 billion for the third quarter of 2024 from $2.947 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2023 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $3.4 million in net charge-offs compared to $496 thousand in net charge offs for the third quarter of 2023. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $35.3 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024 as compared to $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $34.7 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.7 million to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to gains on equity investments of $1.6 million.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 9.9 percent, to $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in these expenses for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by lower regulatory assessment fees of $445 thousand, salaries and employee benefits expense, which declined $385 thousand, and advertising and promotion costs, which declined by $135 thousand.

The income tax provision decreased by $22 thousand, or 0.8 percent, to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The provision was $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.7 percent for both the third quarter of 2024 and for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $8.1 million, or 34.5 percent, to $15.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $23.4 million for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net income was driven, primarily, by lower net interest income of $10.3 million, or 12.9 percent.

Net interest income decreased by $10.3 million, or 12.9 percent, to $69.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $80.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $19.0 million, partly offset by an increase in interest income of $8.7 million.

Interest income increased by $8.7 million, or 6.3 percent, to $147.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, from $138.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $12.7 million, or 0.4 percent, to $3.639 billion for the first nine months of 2024, from $3.626 billion for the first nine months of 2023, while the average yield increased 30 basis points to 5.40 percent from 5.10 percent for the same comparable period. The increase in average cash balances mainly related to the increase in the Company’s level of average interest-bearing bank balances, partially offset by a decline in loan receivables and investments for the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest expense increased by $19.0 million, or 32.5 percent, to $77.5 million for 2024, from $58.5 million for 2023. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 82 basis points to 3.57 percent for the first nine months of 2024, from 2.75 percent for the first nine months of 2023, and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $58.4 million, or 2.1 percent, to $2.892 billion from $2.834 billion over the same period. The increase in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the higher interest rate environment in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Net interest margin was 2.56 percent for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 2.95 percent for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of an increase in the cost of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities.

During the first nine months of 2024, the Company experienced $6.3 million in net charge offs compared to $471 thousand in net recoveries for the same period in 2023. The provision for credit losses was $7.4 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.1 million to $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $860 thousand for the first nine months of 2023. Realized and unrealized gains on equity securities and income on Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased $5.4 million and $844 thousand, respectively. Offsetting this were losses on the sale of loans of $4.8 million. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity investments are based on prevailing market conditions.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.3 million, or 2.9 percent, to $42.8 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $44.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in operating expenses for 2024 was driven primarily by decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million. This was partially offset by regulatory assessment costs being $318 thousand greater in 2024.

The income tax provision decreased by $3.1 million, or 32.7 percent to $6.3 million for the first nine months of 2024 from $9.4 million for the same period in 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.1 percent for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 28.6 percent for the first nine months of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $3.4 million in net charge offs, compared to $496 thousand in net charge offs for the third quarter of 2023.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $35.3 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $7.9 million, or 0.24 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $34.7 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $31.9 million, or 0.96 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 98.2 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2024, and 402.4 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2023.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a New Jersey corporation established in 2003, and is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank. The Company has not engaged in any significant business activity other than owning all of the outstanding common stock of the Bank. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., the Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branch offices in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 42,857 $ 44,036 $ 44,133 -2.7 % -2.9 % Mortgage-backed securities 303 297 217 2.0 % 39.6 % Other investment securities 994 1,006 1,045 -1.2 % -4.9 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 4,472 4,106 3,672 8.9 % 21.8 % Total interest and dividend income 48,626 49,445 49,067 -1.7 % -0.9 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,686 5,349 4,556 6.3 % 24.8 % Savings and club 146 152 182 -3.9 % -19.8 % Certificates of deposit 13,670 14,571 10,922 -6.2 % 25.2 % 19,502 20,072 15,660 -2.8 % 24.5 % Borrowings 6,079 5,734 7,727 6.0 % -21.3 % Total interest expense 25,581 25,806 23,387 -0.9 % 9.4 % Net interest income 23,045 23,639 25,680 -2.5 % -10.3 % Provision for credit losses 2,890 2,438 2,205 18.5 % 31.1 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,155 21,201 23,475 -4.9 % -14.1 % Non-interest income income (loss) : Fees and service charges 1,196 1,119 1,349 6.9 % -11.3 % Gain (loss) on sales of loans 35 (4,563 ) 19 -100.8 % 84.2 % Loss on sale of impaired loans - (288 ) - - - Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 1,132 (222 ) (494 ) -609.9 % -329.1 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 652 671 466 -2.8 % 39.9 % Other 112 49 66 128.6 % 69.7 % Total non-interest income income (loss) 3,127 (3,234 ) 1,406 -196.7 % 122.4 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,139 6,992 7,524 2.1 % -5.1 % Occupancy and equipment 2,591 2,529 2,622 2.5 % -1.2 % Data processing and communications 1,681 1,672 1,787 0.5 % -5.9 % Professional fees 618 604 560 2.3 % 10.4 % Director fees 351 254 274 38.2 % 28.1 % Regulatory assessment fees 666 953 1,111 -30.1 % -40.1 % Advertising and promotions 182 253 317 -28.1 % -42.6 % Other real estate owned, net - - 1 - -100.0 % Other 701 730 1,267 -4.0 % -44.7 % Total non-interest expense 13,929 13,987 15,463 -0.4 % -9.9 % Income before income tax provision 9,353 3,980 9,418 135.0 % -0.7 % Income tax provision 2,685 1,163 2,707 130.9 % -0.8 % Net Income 6,668 2,817 6,711 136.7 % -0.6 % Preferred stock dividends 475 448 173 6.1 % 174.3 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 6,193 $ 2,369 $ 6,538 161.4 % -5.3 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 160.9 % -6.4 % Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 160.5 % -6.4 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,039 17,005 16,830 0.2 % 1.2 % Diluted 17,064 17,005 16,854 0.3 % 1.2 %







Statements of Income - Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 vs. September 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 130,615 $ 125,666 3.9 % Mortgage-backed securities 905 587 54.2 % Other investment securities 2,975 3,235 -8.0 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 12,861 9,168 40.3 % Total interest and dividend income 147,356 138,656 6.3 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 16,292 11,900 36.9 % Savings and club 464 443 4.7 % Certificates of deposit 43,224 25,849 67.2 % 59,980 38,192 57.0 % Borrowings 17,549 20,324 -13.7 % Total interest expense 77,529 58,516 32.5 % Net interest income 69,827 80,140 -12.9 % Provision for credit losses 7,416 4,177 77.5 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,411 75,963 -17.8 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 3,530 3,889 -9.2 % (Loss) gain on sales of loans (4,483 ) 25 - Loss on sale of impaired loans (288 ) - - Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 1,040 (4,390 ) -123.7 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 1,998 1,154 73.1 % Other 205 182 12.6 % Total non-interest income 2,002 860 132.8 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,112 22,853 -7.6 % Occupancy and equipment 7,764 7,734 0.4 % Data processing and communications 5,206 5,247 -0.8 % Professional fees 1,817 1,748 3.9 % Director fees 882 809 9.0 % Regulatory assessments 2,761 2,443 13.0 % Advertising and promotions 651 945 -31.1 % Other real estate owned, net - 3 -100.0 % Other 2,561 2,241 14.3 % Total non-interest expense 42,754 44,023 -2.9 % Income before income tax provision 21,659 32,800 -34.0 % Income tax provision 6,308 9,379 -32.7 % Net Income 15,351 23,421 -34.5 % Preferred stock dividends 1,357 520 161.0 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 13,994 $ 22,901 -38.9 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.82 $ 1.36 -39.3 % Diluted $ 0.82 $ 1.35 -39.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,991 16,868 0.7 % Diluted 16,992 16,951 0.2 %





Statements of Financial Condition September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 12,617 $ 11,146 $ 16,597 13.2 % -24.0 % Interest-earning deposits 230,506 315,724 262,926 -27.0 % -12.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents 243,123 326,870 279,523 -25.6 % -13.0 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 98,169 85,964 87,769 14.2 % 11.8 % Equity investments 10,133 9,001 9,093 12.6 % 11.4 % Loans held for sale 250 35,187 1,287 -99.3 % -80.6 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $34,693, $35,243 and $33,608 , respectively 3,087,914 3,161,925 3,279,708 -2.3 % -5.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost 24,732 25,001 24,917 -1.1 % -0.7 % Premises and equipment, net 12,008 12,346 13,057 -2.7 % -8.0 % Accrued interest receivable 16,496 16,576 16,072 -0.5 % 2.6 % Deferred income taxes 17,370 17,227 18,213 0.8 % -4.6 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,253 5,253 5,253 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 13,438 13,556 12,935 -0.9 % 3.9 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 75,404 74,752 73,407 0.9 % 2.7 % Other assets 8,745 9,548 10,428 -8.4 % -16.1 % Total Assets $ 3,613,770 $ 3,793,941 $ 3,832,397 -4.7 % -5.7 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 528,089 $ 523,816 $ 536,264 0.8 % -1.5 % Interest bearing deposits 2,196,491 2,411,423 2,442,816 -8.9 % -10.1 % Total deposits 2,724,580 2,935,239 2,979,080 -7.2 % -8.5 % FHLB advances 466,424 473,086 472,811 -1.4 % -1.4 % Subordinated debentures 67,042 37,624 37,624 78.2 % 78.2 % Operating lease liability 13,878 13,973 13,315 -0.7 % 4.2 % Other liabilities 13,733 13,287 15,512 3.4 % -11.5 % Total Liabilities 3,285,657 3,473,209 3,518,342 -5.4 % -6.6 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 29,763 28,403 25,043 4.8 % 18.8 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital common stock 200,605 200,162 198,923 0.2 % 0.8 % Retained earnings 141,770 138,309 135,927 2.5 % 4.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,678 ) (7,795 ) (7,491 ) -27.2 % -24.2 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Stockholders' Equity 328,113 320,732 314,055 2.3 % 4.5 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,613,770 $ 3,793,941 $ 3,832,397 -4.7 % -5.7 % Outstanding common shares 17,048 17,029 16,904





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,159,574 $ 42,857 5.43 % $ 3,330,446 $ 44,133 5.30 % Investment Securities 96,893 1,297 5.35 % 96,723 1,262 5.22 % Interest-earning assets(6) 322,154 4,472 5.55 % 270,729 3,672 5.43 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,578,621 48,626 5.44 % 3,697,898 49,067 5.31 % Non-interest-earning assets 124,254 127,780 Total assets $ 3,702,875 $ 3,825,678 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 553,506 $ 2,509 1.81 % $ 628,804 $ 2,244 1.43 % Money market accounts 369,329 3,177 3.44 % 331,813 2,311 2.79 % Savings accounts 258,158 146 0.23 % 300,484 182 0.24 % Certificates of Deposit 1,123,960 13,670 4.86 % 1,024,900 10,923 4.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,304,953 19,502 3.38 % 2,286,001 15,660 2.74 % Borrowed funds 518,385 6,079 4.69 % 660,773 7,727 4.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,823,338 25,581 3.62 % 2,946,774 23,387 3.17 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 557,754 577,963 Total liabilities 3,381,092 3,524,737 Stockholders' equity 321,783 300,941 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,702,875 $ 3,825,678 Net interest income $ 23,045 $ 25,680 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.82 % 2.13 % Net interest margin(2) 2.58 % 2.78 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 3,235,048 $ 130,615 5.38 % $ 3,271,018 $ 125,666 5.12 % Investment Securities 96,136 3,880 5.38 % 102,143 3,822 4.99 % Interest-earning assets(6) 307,726 12,861 5.57 % 252,999 9,168 4.83 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,638,910 147,356 5.40 % 3,626,161 138,656 5.10 % Non-interest-earning assets 124,401 123,262 Total assets $ 3,763,311 $ 3,749,422 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 553,363 $ 7,018 1.69 % $ 684,691 $ 6,242 1.22 % Money market accounts 369,542 9,274 3.35 % 325,923 5,657 2.31 % Savings accounts 267,900 464 0.23 % 311,733 443 0.19 % Certificates of Deposit 1,188,454 43,224 4.85 % 926,684 25,849 3.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,379,259 59,980 3.36 % 2,249,032 38,192 2.26 % Borrowed funds 513,193 17,549 4.56 % 585,028 20,324 4.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,892,452 77,529 3.57 % 2,834,060 58,516 2.75 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 551,919 618,037 Total liabilities 3,444,371 3,452,097 Stockholders' equity 318,940 297,326 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,763,311 $ 3,749,422 Net interest income $ 69,827 $ 80,140 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.83 % 2.35 % Net interest margin(2) 2.56 % 2.95 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,613,770 $ 3,793,941 $ 3,849,195 $ 3,832,397 $ 3,812,120 Cash and cash equivalents 243,123 326,870 352,448 279,523 251,916 Securities 108,302 94,965 96,189 96,862 94,444 Loans receivable, net 3,087,914 3,161,925 3,226,877 3,279,708 3,285,727 Deposits 2,724,580 2,935,239 2,991,659 2,979,080 2,819,556 Borrowings 533,466 510,710 510,573 510,435 660,298 Stockholders’ equity 328,113 320,732 320,131 314,055 303,636 Book value per common share1 $ 17.50 $ 17.17 $ 17.24 $ 17.10 $ 16.79 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 17.19 $ 16.86 $ 16.93 $ 16.79 $ 16.48 Operating data by quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 23,045 $ 23,639 $ 23,143 $ 23,922 $ 25,680 Provision for credit losses 2,890 2,438 2,088 1,927 2,205 Non-interest income (loss) income 3,127 (3,234 ) 2,109 3,228 1,406 Non-interest expense 13,929 13,987 14,838 16,568 15,463 Income tax expense 2,685 1,163 2,460 2,593 2,707 Net income $ 6,668 $ 2,817 $ 5,866 $ 6,062 $ 6,711 Net income per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Return on average assets 0.72 % 0.30 % 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.70 % Return on average stockholders' equity 8.29 % 3.52 % 7.46 % 7.91 % 8.92 % Net interest margin 2.58 % 2.60 % 2.50 % 2.57 % 2.78 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.08 % 8.45 % 8.32 % 8.19 % 7.97 % Efficiency Ratio4 53.22 % 68.55 % 58.76 % 61.02 % 57.09 % Asset Quality Ratios Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 35,330 $ 32,448 $ 22,241 $ 18,783 $ 7,931 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 1.13 % 1.01 % 0.68 % 0.57 % 0.24 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 98.2 % 108.6 % 155.4 % 178.9 % 402.4 % Individually Analyzed Loans 66,048 60,798 65,731 54,019 35,868 Classified Loans 98,316 87,033 97,739 85,727 42,807 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.

(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 241,050 $ 242,706 $ 244,762 $ 248,295 $ 251,845 Commercial and multi-family 2,296,886 2,340,385 2,392,970 2,434,115 2,444,887 Construction 146,471 173,207 180,975 192,816 185,202 Commercial business 371,365 375,355 378,073 372,202 370,512 Home equity 67,566 66,843 65,518 66,331 66,046 Consumer 2,309 2,053 2,847 3,643 3,647 $ 3,125,647 $ 3,200,549 $ 3,265,145 $ 3,317,402 $ 3,322,139 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (3,040 ) (3,381 ) (3,705 ) (4,086 ) (4,498 ) Allowance for credit losses (34,693 ) (35,243 ) (34,563 ) (33,608 ) (31,914 ) Total loans, net $ 3,087,914 $ 3,161,925 $ 3,226,877 $ 3,279,708 $ 3,285,727 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 410 $ 350 $ 429 $ 270 $ 178 Commercial and multi-family 27,693 27,796 12,627 8,684 3,267 Construction 586 586 3,225 4,292 2,886 Commercial business 6,498 3,673 5,916 5,491 1,600 Home equity 123 43 44 46 - Consumer 20 - - - - Total: $ 35,330 $ 32,448 $ 22,241 $ 18,783 $ 7,931 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 528,089 $ 523,816 $ 531,112 $ 536,264 $ 523,912 Interest Bearing 527,862 549,239 552,295 564,912 574,577 Money Market 366,655 371,689 361,791 370,934 348,732 Sub-total: $ 1,422,606 $ 1,444,744 $ 1,445,198 $ 1,472,110 $ 1,447,221 Savings and Club 255,115 258,680 272,051 284,273 293,962 Certificates of Deposit 1,046,859 1,231,815 1,274,410 1,222,697 1,078,373 Total Deposits: $ 2,724,580 $ 2,935,239 $ 2,991,659 $ 2,979,080 $ 2,819,556



