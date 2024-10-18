Millicom (Tigo) announces intent to redeem in full its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2026

Luxembourg, October 18, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today announces its intent to redeem on October 28, 2024 (the “Redemption Date”), $147,855,600 aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), which represents all of the outstanding Notes as of the date hereof. A notice of redemption will be sent to the holders of the Notes in accordance with the requirements of the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”). Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Amounts (if any) to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security nor a notice of redemption under the Indenture and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.