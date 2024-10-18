Sustain SoCal to Host 15th Annual Energy Event (‘AE15’) on October 24

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) , proudly announces today that it will host the 15th Annual Energy Event on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The acclaimed event will be held in person at The Cove at UCI Beall Applied Innovation 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA, United States.

With over a decade-and-a-half of experience, Sustain SoCal is renowned for accelerating cleantech economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education throughout Southern California and the surrounding region. The upcoming event is the latest in the highly-regarded Annual Energy series which focuses on exploring the status of decarbonization solutions across major pillars of the economy including industrial, commercial and governmental sectors.

Drawing on their considerable experience and expertise, invited speakers, senior decision makers and industry veterans will share their unique perspectives on several pressing concerns such as engineering technology, incentive structures, policy tools, and the legislative ecosystem’s role in mainstreaming the decarbonization of energy supplies.

Speakers at Sustain SoCal events represent a cross-section of real world initiatives from local government and other public agencies, utilities, technology companies, large corporate adopters, hospitals, hotels, schools, seasoned investors, and non-profit agencies.

To address the region’s sustainability goals, and highlight the challenges of the evolving energy-scape, discussions will encompass a wide spectrum of topics including electrification, hydrogen, Inflation Reduction Act, renewables, built environment, agriculture, grant incentives, investor trends, ESG and innovation policy. During these galvanizing conversations, attendees will experience world-class educational content and build a deeper understanding of pragmatic solutions that support sustainable decarbonization.

While showcasing the latest advancements from local energy innovators, the event series has always focused on being a launchpad for exciting new partnerships and high-powered networking to drive sustainable economic development and progress towards wider sustainability goals.

At the Innovation Showcase, senior company officials and pioneering developers will interact directly with attendees to explore and discuss the latest technology developments and breakthroughs.

Scott Kitcher, President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, said, “Global energy networks are central to modern civilization and our economic model. However, rigorous scientific research and advanced environmental surveys have conclusively shown that the energy-scape is precariously positioned due to the weight of our legacy systems. The combination of lasting environmental damage, accelerating climate change effects, power shortages and frequent disruptions, changing demographic profiles, and geopolitical challenges that impact economic prospects via growth trajectories and inflation, has necessitated a rapid transition in humanity’s relationship with energy. The most urgent concern is to accelerate decarbonization to stave off the potential for cataclysmic effects in the decades to come. We, at Sustain SoCal, are proud to have supported local innovators, energy thinkers and policy pioneers in their quest to usher in an age of responsible energy systems, and in building a new and robust ecosystem in Southern California and beyond. Our October conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the lasting, sustainable prosperity of our communities, and shall also offer an eye-opening experience into state-of-the-art technologies and revolutionary policy initiatives.”

BioLargo , Inc. , and Caltrol, Inc. , are Platinum Sponsors for this event.

The Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) is a Gold Sponsor.

For registration details, or for information on speaking and sponsorship opportunities, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/15th-annual-energy-event/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

