Legends of Barbecue Added to Further Amplify Event Festivities at 2024 World Food Championships

Indianapolis, IN, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC) is excited to announce updates for its 2024 event lineup, with major additions being named for barbecue and live fire activations taking place in the Tyson® Tailgate Zone from November 9-12, 2024, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Tyson Tailgate Zone will be open daily throughout the event, offering fans an unforgettable experience filled with barbecue legends, live demonstrations, and mouthwatering samples of award-winning barbecue.

Tyson Tailgate Zone Highlights

The Tyson Tailgate Zone will be the heart of WFC’s Barbecue and Live Fire Championship events, offering a unique fan experience with access included in all ticket offerings. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet and greet barbecue Legends : BBQ superstars Harry Soo, LeeAnn Whippen, Famous Dave Anderson, Sunny Lynn and Al Frugoni will be on-site for exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities.

: BBQ superstars Harry Soo, LeeAnn Whippen, Famous Dave Anderson, Sunny Lynn and Al Frugoni will be on-site for exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Witness live demonstrations : The legends and championship teams will showcase their barbecue skills through live cooking demonstrations, as well as sharing tips, techniques, and insights into what makes world-class barbecue - including Al Frugoni’s Live Fire Experience.

: The legends and championship teams will showcase their barbecue skills through live cooking demonstrations, as well as sharing tips, techniques, and insights into what makes world-class barbecue - including Al Frugoni’s Live Fire Experience. Taste award-winning barbecue : Throughout the event attendees will have the chance to sample some of the best barbecue from across the country, creating an immersive experience full of smoke, fire, and flavor.

: Throughout the event attendees will have the chance to sample some of the best barbecue from across the country, creating an immersive experience full of smoke, fire, and flavor. Check out the Fire Woman Challenge : Contestants will light up the competition at the Fire Woman Challenge, showcasing the best in live-fire cooking. This ancillary competition will begin at 12 PM EST on Sunday, November 10.

: Contestants will light up the competition at the Fire Woman Challenge, showcasing the best in live-fire cooking. This ancillary competition will begin at 12 PM EST on Sunday, November 10. Explore the Family Fun Zone : This exciting outdoor area will feature fun for the whole family including free games, interactive activities, sampling and more.

: This exciting outdoor area will feature fun for the whole family including free games, interactive activities, sampling and more. Observe Final Round Judging: The aforementioned barbecue and live fire icons will serve as judges for the final round of the competition, offering expert analysis and selecting the next WFC Barbecue and Live Fire Champion.

This can't-miss event will bring barbecue to life, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the art of live-fire cooking from some of the industry’s most respected figures.

Meet the Legends of Barbecue:

Harry Soo (@slapyodaddybbq)

Renowned pitmaster Harry Soo has garnered global recognition for his “Slap Yo Daddy BBQ” and is a well-respected name in the competitive barbecue world. With over 100 first-place finishes, Harry’s accolades include being crowned the California BBQ Association’s Grand Champion and earning a coveted spot on TLC’s BBQ Pitmasters. Known for his meticulous technique and deep understanding of flavors, Harry is not only a top competitor but also a mentor to aspiring pitmasters worldwide.

LeeAnn Whippen (@leeannwhippen)

With over 26 years of experience in competitive barbecue, LeeAnn Whippen is a barbecue legend and pioneer in the industry. She has appeared on BBQ Pitmasters and Chopped Grill Masters, earning her place as one of the top female pitmasters in the world. As the owner of several successful barbecue restaurants and the recipient of numerous championship titles, LeeAnn’s passion and expertise are unmatched, making her a respected figure in the barbecue community.

Famous Dave Anderson (@famousdaves)

Dave Anderson, known to many as Famous Dave, is the founder of the award-winning Famous Dave’s BBQ franchise. With over 700 awards for his barbecue expertise, Dave’s influence on the barbecue world is undeniable. His dedication to the craft and his commitment to perfecting his recipes have made him one of the most recognizable names in barbecue. Famous Dave’s restaurants continue to bring authentic barbecue to fans nationwide, while Dave himself remains a key figure in the competitive barbecue world.

Sunny Lynn (@sunnylynn_grilledfit)

Sunny Lynn is a World Food Championships’ Steak World Champion and Fire Woman Champion, known for her passion for live-fire cooking and commitment to a healthy lifestyle through grilling. After a life-altering diagnosis of a brain and spinal malformation along with MS, Sunny went through a major lifestyle transformation, losing 80 pounds, which ignited a fire inside her to become a certified nutrition coach and personal trainer. As the founder of Grilled Fit, Sunny has built a dedicated following by combining delicious barbecue techniques with fitness-minded cooking. With her unique approach to grilling and her love of bold flavors, Sunny has quickly become a fan favorite in the barbecue community.

Al Frugoni (@alfrugoni)

A master of open-fire cooking, Al Frugoni has made a name for himself as a top live-fire specialist in both the U.S. and Argentina. With a deep passion for traditional South American barbecue, Al combines his cultural roots with modern techniques to create exceptional, flavor-packed dishes. Known for his expertise in cooking with fire, he has become a popular figure in live-fire barbecue competitions and events across the globe. His presence at WFC promises to bring an authentic, rustic barbecue experience to fans and competitors alike, making him a key player in this year's Barbecue and Live Fire Championships.

“As we continue to elevate the World Food Championships, we’re excited to bring the best of barbecue and live fire to the forefront at the Tyson Tailgate Zone,” said Mike McCloud, Founder of World Food Championships. “Having legends like Harry Soo, LeeAnn Whippen, Famous Dave Anderson, Sunny Lynn, and Al Frugoni not only judge but also share their expertise with fans truly enhances the experience. This year’s Barbecue and Live Fire Championships will be truly epic events, blending world-class competition with unforgettable fan engagement.”

Since its debut in 2012, WFC has garnered a global following, providing unique culinary experiences at live events and through numerous television appearances. The WFC platform has revolutionized competitive cooking, known as “Food Sport,” by offering a level playing field, a fair judging system, and innovative culinary programming. Over the years, WFC has facilitated the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and has partnered with local non-profits, charities, and food banks across the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from November 8-12, with qualifying events taking place throughout the year. Event information and ticket purchases for the 2024 World Food Championships can be explored on the WFC website.

