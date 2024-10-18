E-Learning Market Size to Reach $933.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " E-Learning Market by Provider (Content and Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Course (Primary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course and Test Preparation), and End User (Academic, Corporate and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the e-learning market was valued at $263.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $933.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global e-learning market has grown due to several factors such as rise in remote learning during the pandemic, demand for low-cost convenient learning systems, and surge in the use of AI & machine learning in e-learning systems. However, the lack of face-to-face interactions in the E-learning systems acts as a restraint for the e-learning market. In addition, the emergence of several trends such as micro-learning, gamification, adaptive learning, and mobile learning are expected to provide many opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06253

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $263.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $933.5 billion CAGR 14.8% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Provider, Deployment Mode, Course, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in remote learning during the pandemic The demand for low-cost convenient learning systems The surge in the use of ai and machine learning in e-learning systems Opportunities The emergence of several trends such as micro-learning, gamification, adaptive learning, and mobile learning

Buy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-learning-market/purchase-options

The content segment held the highest market share in 2023

By provider, the content segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is due to the high demand for quality educational content and rise in the number of content providers globally. Many well-known educational institutions and publishers have adopted e-learning solutions, offering digitized versions of their courses and textbooks.

The cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023

By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the growth in acceptance of cloud-based e-learning services and increased interest toward this technology. In addition, it provides better maintenance of learning solutions and a continuous system that facilitates the implementation of online learning.

The online certification and professional course segment held the highest market share in 2023

By course, the online certification and professional course segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is due to the increasing demand for skill development and flexibility & accessibility provided by online learning platforms.

The academic segment held the highest market share in 2023

By end user, the academic segment held the highest market share in 2023. E-learning plays a key role in the academic sector by providing an innovative and technologically driven approach to education. Integrating e-learning in academics has emerged as a transformative factor in education, revolutionizing traditional teaching methodologies.

North America held the highest market share in 2023

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rise in need for e-learning services to address the increasing adoption of digital technologies in education & training. Individuals choose e-learning services to improve their knowledge and skills.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06253

Major Industry Players: -

Adobe

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global, LLC

CERTPOINT

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

D2L Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global e-learning market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

In March 2023, strategically launched a new eLearning course, to improve student engagement and motivation. The launch is expected to increase the overall effectiveness of an e-learning course.

In April 2023, Fazua launched a new dealer portal, which, as well as introducing a fully revised design, also features an online training area, in which dealers will be able to intuitively navigate the individual training modules.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.