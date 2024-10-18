Lara Ramsey Named President of National Bankshares, Inc. and The National Bank of Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bankshares, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Lara E. Ramsey to President of the Company and its subsidiary bank, The National Bank of Blacksburg, effective January 1, 2025. Ms. Ramsey has been with the Company since 1996, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. During her career at National Bankshares she has led the Company’s Investment, Human Resources, Marketing, Training, Corporate Administration, and Strategic Initiative functions.

The Company’s current President and Chief Executive Officer, F. Brad Denardo, will continue to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the bank and holding company.

A native of Lebanon, Virginia, Ms. Ramsey is a graduate of Radford University with a dual bachelor's degree in Psychology and Economics and a master's degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. She is also a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association’s School of Bank Management, the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking, The New River Valley Leadership program, and is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources.

President and CEO F. Brad Denardo commented, “We are very proud of Lara, and we are excited to see her assume this key leadership role in our organization. Over the past 28 years, Lara’s contributions have been pivotal to the growth and success of our Company. She has a deep understanding of banking and of our Company’s unique role in the communities we serve. Her experience and leadership stand to greatly benefit our stakeholders and continue our core commitments to customer service and shareholder value.”

Ms. Ramsey serves on the Radford University Alumni Association Board of Directors and the Radford University Athletic Foundation Board of Directors. She is a past Board Member of both the United Way of the New River Valley and the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Ramsey resides in Radford with her husband, Sean. The couple have an adult son, Benjamin, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Virginia Tech.

National Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is the parent company of The National Bank of Blacksburg, which does business as National Bank, and of National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. National Bank is a community bank operating from 27 full-service offices, primarily in southwest and central Virginia, and two loan production offices in Roanoke and Charlottesville, Virginia. National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. is an investment and insurance subsidiary in the same trade area. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NKSH.” To learn more about National Bankshares, Inc. at www.nationalbankshares.com.

For more information, contact:

Eric Robinson

Marketing & Communications Officer

540-951-6276

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1cde3e1-b3cb-4c57-9ce8-3fa2d02e7916