The OISTE Foundation, Gold Sponsor of the Vargas Llosa Chair at its IV Annual Conference “A Gathering for Culture in Freedom”

Geneva, Switzerland – October 18, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, today announced that, in collaboration with the OISTE Foundation, Gold Sponsor of the Vargas Llosa Chair at its IV Annual Conference “A Gathering for Culture in Freedom,” it reaffirms its commitment to defending human rights in the digital environment. Since its founding in 1998, the OISTE Foundation has focused its efforts on ensuring that human rights are respected both online and offline. As digital technologies advance, they also present challenges in terms of privacy, digital identity, and the misuse of surveillance tools, raising concerns about data protection and online violence.

This commitment resonates with the values promoted by the Vargas Llosa Chair, which, since its establishment in 2011, has fostered the study of contemporary literature and supported freedom of expression. Both institutions share a common mission: to defend democratic principles and promote a culture of freedom and respect, both in the literary and digital realms.

The OISTE Foundation is committed to finding feasible solutions for digital identity management as an essential component of a knowledge society. OISTE led a workshop titled “Matching the Speed of the Running Code: Public Awareness and Digital Identity Management,” aimed at raising public awareness among internet users about the risks of the current environment and the threats to individual privacy rights.

Trust among users is at the core of OISTE’s trust model, which strives for legitimacy that can only be achieved through documented consensus. As part of its adherence to OISTE Foundation’s trust model, the foundation aims to promote the security of electronic communications worldwide, ensuring compliance with regulations related to information protection. The company is a leading advocate for protecting individual privacy rights online while enabling individuals to maximize their use of the Internet.

