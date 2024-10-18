Wawa Announces Grand Opening Date of First Store in Georgia

WAWA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wawa announced the grand opening date and location of its first store in the state of Georgia. The historic event will include special festivities, ribbon cutting ceremonies, announcements of community partnerships and support for local organizations, and a celebration of everyday heroes with Wawa’s signature “Hoagies for Heroes” initiative. The opening location and dates for grand opening celebration is as follows:

First Wawa in the State of Georgia

1401 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge, GA 39819

November 14, 2024

Doors Open: 8 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 9 a.m.

“We are thrilled to begin our expansion into Georgia with our first store in Bainbridge,” said Nancy Dulaney, Director of Store Operations. “We can’t wait to host our grand opening and look forward to bringing our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to Georgia as we further our commitment to providing our new friends and neighbors with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner.”

About Wawa’s Growth & Expansion in Georgia

Wawa continues to build a pipeline of sites in Georgia and currently has sites under contract in: Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Bainbridge, Tifton, Valdosta and Albany. Over the next 5-8 years, Wawa plans to build and open 26+ stores in Georgia, opening 3 to 4 stores per year. To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 900 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Georgia.

About Career Opportunities: Soar with Wawa!

Wawa’s expansion plans will create thousands of new jobs and career opportunities for those interested in soaring with us as we expand to Georgia. Joining the Wawa team makes you part of a longstanding tradition of success that spans decades, hundreds of stores, multiple states and counting! Wawa associates own 39% of the company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). View career opportunities at Wawa and examples of fulfilling careers.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #20 of America’s Largest Private Companies, #1 in Convenience Category for America’s Best Customer Service by Newsweek , one of Forbes 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.

