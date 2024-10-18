Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 LATAM Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Rankings for Connected TV (CTV), Mobile Apps, & Web: Magnite No. 1 in Brazil on Web (28%), Google AdExchange Leads on Roku in Mexico (45%), Verve No. 1 for Mobile Apps

London, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 LATAM Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for CTV , Mobile Apps and Web .

The reports reveal SSP market share in key countries of Latin America (LATAM), including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and more. The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the LATAM reports, Pixalate also released North America , Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA ), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) versions of the reports.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over one billion CTV impressions across 100,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store devices, over 3.8 billion mobile impression across over 5.4 million apps across Apple and Google devices, and over 3 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in Q2 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.



CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in Latin America (Q2 2024)



Roku

Mexico Google AdExchange - 45% Xandr Monetize - 32% BeachFront - 5%



Guatemala OpenX - 32% Google AdExchange - 20% Magnite - 16%



Argentina Xandr Monetize - 33% OpenX - 15% BeachFront - 12%



Peru Magnite - 25% OpenX - 20% Xandr Monetize - 16%



Amazon Fire TV

Mexico Google AdExchange - 77% Xandr Monetize - 13% TripleLift Inc. - 5%



Peru Magnite - 21% Xandr Monetize - 20% Nexxen - 19%



Argentina Xandr Monetize - 35% Google AdExchange - 26% BeachFront - 10%



Apple TV

Mexico Google AdExchange - 63% TripleLift Inc. - 13% BeachFront - 7%



Puerto Rico Xandr Monetize - 64% PubMatic - 36% Connatix - 3%



Samsung Smart TV

Mexico PubMatic - 44% Xandr Monetize - 22% BeachFront - 10%



Guatemala OpenX - 43% Xandr Monetize - 29% BeachFront - 25%



Argentina Siprocal - 50% Bidswitch - 50% Xandr Monetize - 17%



Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)

Apple App Store

Brazil Google AdExchange - 45% Index Exchange - 23% Verve - 19%



Mexico Verve - 40% Digital Turbine - 25% Anzu - 9%



Puerto Rico InMobi - 67% Google AdExchange - 10% Display.io - 4%



Google Play Store

Brazil Verve - 23% LoopMe - 20% Applovin - 19%



Mexico Verve - 27% Google AdExchange - 22% Gadsme - 7%



Argentia Verve - 33% Google AdExchange - 24% InMobi - 15%



Peru Verve - 29% InMobi - 22% PubMatic - 14%



Desktop & Mobile Web SSP Market Share Leaders in North America (Q2 2024)

Brazil Magnite - 28% PubMatic - 19% Taboola - 15%



Mexico Google AdExchange - 25% Seedtag - 14% Magnite - 12%



Peru Magnite - 33% Equativ - 24% PubMatic - 21%



Argentina Magnite - 30% Seedtag - 29% Equativ - 18%



Chile Magnite - 48% Equativ - 25% Xandr Monetize - 9%



