Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae Interviewed Today on Schwab Network’s “Trading 360”

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, Lightbridge President and Chief Executive Officer, was interviewed earlier today on Schwab Network’s “Trading 360”, hosted by Diane King Hall. The interview covered key developments in the nuclear industry.

Mr. Grae was recently quoted by the World Economic Forum, stating, “Surging power demand from AI and other applications for carbon-free energy sources that operate 24/7 are steeply increasing levels of interest in nuclear energy.” (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2024/10/advanced-nuclear-technologies-energy-transition/)

The interview explored how the growing demand for clean, reliable energy has positioned nuclear power as a critical component of the future energy mix, particularly in the technology sector. With recent nuclear investment announcements from companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, the discussion focused on the implications for the broader nuclear industry and how these investments could accelerate the adoption of nuclear energy to power data centers. Additionally, the interview examined the surge in nuclear stock prices, which have reached record highs due to increased tech investments, what this means for investors and the future of nuclear power. The conversation also delved into the impact of these trends on the development of advanced nuclear technologies, such as Lightbridge Fuel™.

The full interview can be found on Lightbridge’s official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation. The link to the interview can be found at https://youtu.be/Oud7KkGCZ-E.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com

