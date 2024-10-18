HeartFlow Announces New Category I CPT Code from the American Medical Association for AI-Enabled Plaque Analysis to Assess Risk for Coronary Artery Disease

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartFlow, Inc. , the global leader in non-invasive artificial intelligence (AI) heart care solutions, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) code for AI-enabled plaque quantification technology, including HeartFlow Plaque Analysis effective January 2026. The new code was issued in response to increased utilization of AI-enabled plaque quantification technology like HeartFlow Plaque Analysis and strong clinical evidence supporting its value.

HeartFlow’s Plaque Analysis is the most clinically validated product and is the only FDA-cleared, AI-enabled plaque quantification tool with a reported 95% agreement with the gold standard, IVUS, in a prospective, international trial using blinded core lab adjudication.1

“We commend the AMA’s issuance of this upgraded Category I CPT billing code, which validates the technology’s clinical value in quantifying and characterizing plaque to help assess risk and personalize treatment for patients with coronary artery disease,” said Campbell Rogers, M.D., F.A.C.C., Chief Medical Officer of HeartFlow. “It has been shown that with HeartFlow’s Plaque Analysis, two out of three patients had their medical management changed and more precisely tailored, which could contribute to better treatment decisions and improved outcomes.”

A Category III CPT code and payment were previously granted for Plaque Analysis in 2021. Along with the transition to a Category I code, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will establish relative value units (RVUs) for Plaque Analysis, which provides payment to physicians for performing the service.

The successful conversion to a Category I code indicates that AI-enabled plaque quantification is considered consistent with current medical practice. The new reimbursement code complements the recent favorable coverage decision by four of seven Medicare Administrative Contractors, which will begin covering HeartFlow Plaque Analysis on November 24, 2024. These milestones will expand patient access to HeartFlow Plaque Analysis, which provides highly accurate plaque quantification and characterization to assess the extent of coronary artery disease (CAD) for personalized treatment.

HeartFlow is dedicated to reshaping cardiovascular care and ensuring that physicians and patients have access to comprehensive, accurate, and efficient solutions in precision coronary care. HeartFlow’s suite of non-invasive technologies helps clinicians characterize and quantify coronary atherosclerosis (Plaque Analysis), identify stenoses in the coronary arteries (RoadMap™ Analysis), and assess coronary blood flow (FFR CT Analysis).

