LearningEngines, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against LearningEngines, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired iLearningEngines, Inc. (“iLearningEngines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AILE) securities between April 22, 2024 and August 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 29, 2024, pre-market. Hindenburg Research published a report titled “iLearningEngines: An Artificial Intelligence SPAC With Artificial Partners and Artificial Revenue.” In its report, Hindenburg Research alleged that nearly all the Company’s revenue and expenses in 2022 and 2023 were run through an undisclosed related party, which the Company refers to as their “Technology Partner.”

Hindenburg Research further alleged that iLearningEngines uses its undisclosed related party relationship to report revenue and expenses that are “largely fake.” Among other things, Hindenburg Research alleged that the Company used its undisclosed related party relationship with this Technology Partner to falsely report $138 million in revenue from the Indian market in 2022, In reality, total revenue was approximately $853,471, or 99.4% less than what iLearningEngines had claimed as revenue in the country for that period.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.70 or 53.3%, to close at $1.49 on August 29, 2024.

