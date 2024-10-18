Agile Manufacturing GmbH Relocates Headquarters to Berlin, Announces Plans for New Research and Development Center

BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Manufacturing GmbH, a leading innovator in Agile Manufacturing Systems, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from Lupburg, Bavaria, to Berlin. The move is part of the company’s strategic expansion plans aimed at enhancing its global footprint and strengthening its research and development capabilities. The new headquarters in Berlin will house a state-of-the-art R&D center, positioning the company to accelerate innovation and better serve its growing client base.

Strategic Location to Foster Innovation

Berlin, known for its dynamic tech and innovation ecosystem, was selected as the ideal location for the company’s expansion. The new headquarters will enable Agile Manufacturing GmbH to tap into Berlin’s diverse talent pool and collaborate more closely with the city’s world-class universities, research institutions, and technology partners.

"Berlin offers the perfect environment for Agile Manufacturing to expand its operations and foster innovation," said Albert Klein, CEO of Agile Manufacturing GmbH. "Agile Manufacturing requires a blend of traditional German Engineering expertise and artificial intelligence. Our new R&D center will reflect this and collaborate with “the great talent named Berlin”. Many thanks to Mr. Kai Wegner, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, the Berlin IHK and Berlin Partner for their warm support during the last months."

Investment in Research and Development

Agile Manufacturing systems consist of a complex cloud software controlling purpose built Agile Machines. These machines can be deployed within days wherever they are needed and can be operated by untrained personnel. The machines are made available to their users under a Contract-For-Use, which avoids capital expenditure and drastically reduces operating costs. This contract can be terminated at any time, and the cloud software deals with all technical and compliance issues involved. This approach virtually eliminates any risk associated with the use of a manufacturing technology.

As part of the relocation, Agile Manufacturing GmbH plans to invest significantly in its new R&D center, where the machines will be developed in cooperation with technology partners and the cloud software by Agile Manufacturing GmbH’s software development group. The new R&D center will also offer facilities to test production machines.

About Agile Manufacturing GmbH

Established in 2023 by FIT Additive Manufacturing Group, Agile Manufacturing GmbH is a leading provider of Agile Manufacturing Systems that empower manufacturers to improve productivity, flexibility, and responsiveness in fast-changing markets.

