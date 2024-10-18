Boom & Bucket Surpasses Expectations in Q3, Paving the Way for a Promising Q4

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boom & Bucket, a prominent player in the online heavy equipment marketplace, celebrates a milestone quarter, marking Q3 as its most successful period yet. Despite market fluctuations, the company excelled, thanks to agile strategies and cohesive team efforts that led to surpassing sales goals and enhancing operational efficiencies, paving the way for an ambitious Q4.

Aaron Kline, COO and Co-Founder of Boom & Bucket, remarked, “Our team’s ability to excel in what is typically a slower quarter is a testament to our resilience and strategic precision. We’ve not only achieved but exceeded our targets by fine-tuning operations, fostering organic growth, and streamlining equipment onboarding.”

Sales Performance: Boom & Bucket’s Inside Sales team surpassed our sales target with an impressive 52% closing rate.

Operational Efficiency: Boom & Bucket saw a 20% improvement in auction performance, a revamped closing process, and a reduction in shipping delays - contributing to increased profitability and on-time deliveries.

Technology Advancements: Product engineering efforts included completing key integrations with Quipli, launching a 'Value Tracker' feature, and revamping both the homepage and finance pages to enhance the customer experience.

Marketing Success: Boom & Bucket's marketing team exceeded lead-generation goals by 145%.

"This quarter reflects not just growth in numbers, but growth in expertise across our entire team," said Samir Shah, Chief Product Officer. "From tighter operational processes to smarter marketing tactics, every part of our organization contributed to this success."

Preparing for a Strong Q4

Looking ahead to Q4, Boom & Bucket plans to capitalize on the momentum built in Q3. With the benefit of year-end tax breaks and a projected reduction in baseline interest rates, the company aims to push new initiatives in fleet management, reseller partnerships, and a redesigned back-office system tailored for seamless sales transactions.

"Our Q4 strategy is simple - be the best at selling heavy equipment online," said Ardi Ghasemi, Inside Sales. "We will focus on expanding reseller partnerships, increasing trust through a tiered seller program, and making every transaction faster, easier, and more transparent for our customers."

Boom & Bucket’s journey through 2024 highlights the power of adaptability, teamwork, and strategic decision-making. The company invites partners and customers to join them on the path to shaping a more integrated and efficient marketplace for heavy equipment sales.

About Boom and Bucket

Boom and Bucket is on a mission to build the most trusted buying and selling experience for used equipment. Sellers enjoy effective, effortless sales backed by modern insights and world-class market data. Buyers get a unique blend of warranties, inspections, financing, and shipping making buying used equipment fast and reliable, all of which is backed by our 5-star customer service team. With a commitment to transparency, no hidden costs, and nationwide shipping within 7 days, Boom and Bucket is raising the bar for used equipment sales across the globe. For more information visit www.boomandbucket.com .

